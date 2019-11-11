 Cyclone Bulbul: Bangladesh, India report dozens of casualties | News | DW | 10.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Cyclone Bulbul: Bangladesh, India report dozens of casualties

Fourteen people have been killed and 36 fishermen are missing after fierce gales and torrential rains hit Bangladesh and India. More than 2.2 million people living in the cyclone's path were evacuated.

Bakkhali residents clear debris after Cyclone Bulbul hits (Getty Images/AFP/D. Sarkar)

Cyclone Bulbul lashed coastal areas in eastern India and southern Bangladesh overnight into Sunday, leaving a deadly trail of destruction.

At least 14 people were killed and around 30 others injured when heavy rains and winds of up 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) smashed into the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, which lies on the Bay of Bengal between the two neighbors.

A desperate search was launched for 36 Bangladeshi fishermen after their two fishing boats failed to return from sea.

Those killed were either hit by falling trees or wall collapses, officials in both countries said.

Read more: Bangladesh: Fake news on Facebook fuels communal violence

Relief operations underway

India said rescue and relief teams were sent to affected areas to assess the damage.

"Hundreds of trees and electricity pylons were uprooted. Large numbers of thatched houses and of paddy farms have been damaged," Amalendu Dutta, an official in the state disaster management, said by phone from Kolkata.

Watch video 04:16

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh face relocation to island

The cyclone also damaged some 4,000 mostly mud- and tin-built houses, Bangladesh's disaster management secretary Shah Kamal told Agence France-Presse news agency.

Read more: Water-sharing agreements with India draw criticism in Bangladesh

Crops, especially paddy and vegetable plantations, sustained damage over vast coastal areas, officials added.

Flights to and from the main Indian regional airport at Kolkata were suspended as a precautionary measure.

Tourists stranded

Around 1,500 tourists were stranded on St. Martin's island off southeastern Bangladesh after boat services were cancelled.

Ahead of the cyclone making landfall, Bangladesh moved 2.1 million people to more than 5,500 emergency shelters, while India evacuated around 125,000 of its coastal residents.

Bangladeshi troops were sent to coastal districts while tens of thousands of volunteers went door-to-door to urge people to evacuate their villages.

Officials said no major damage was immediately reported in camps in southeast Bangladesh where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar are living.

Pedestrian attempts to walk amid heavy wind and rain (Getty Images/AFP/M. Uz Zaman)

Wind speeds rose to 120 km per hour (75 miles per hour) and some low-lying coastal areas were flooded

Cyclone moving inland

Authorities said the cyclone was weakening as it moved inland but that heavy rainfall would continue to affect the region. 

The Indian Meteorological Department said the storm had moved to the northeast and that wind speeds had reduced to 60 kilometers per hour.

Bangladesh's low-lying coast, home to 30 million people, and India's east are regularly battered by cyclones which have killed hundreds of thousands of people in recent decades.

Read more: 'We need to talk about religion and patriarchy': Bangladeshi activist

In 1999, a super-cyclone battered the coast of India's Odisha state for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people.

The Bangladeshi government has prioritized faster evacuations and the construction of coastal shelters to try to limit the human tragedy during the cyclone season, which can last from April to December.

Cyclone Fani was the most powerful storm to hit the area in years when it struck in May, killing 12 people.

mm/dr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Bangladesh’s textile industry works towards becoming more eco-friendly

The world’s second-largest garment exporter, Bangladesh, is trying to introduce greener alternatives in textile production. The attempt could help the country secure its position in the international market. (25.10.2019)  

Bangladesh sentences 16 to death for burning teen girl alive

Nusrat Jahan had reported the principal of a religious school for attempted rape, but was then burnt alive for not withdrawing the complaint. Her death sparked public outrage and mass demonstrations. (24.10.2019)  

India, Bangladesh: Cyclone Fani leaves thousands homeless

Emergency teams across north east India and in Bangladesh are working to repair water and energy supplies after Cyclone Fani. Buildings, communities and roads were destroyed by the storm. (05.05.2019)  

'We need to talk about religion and patriarchy': Bangladeshi activist

Speaking to DW, women’s rights campaigner Khushi Kabir says that religion and male chauvinist mindsets are hindering development in Asia. People need to begin asking questions instead of becoming blind followers. (22.10.2019)  

Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall as Bangladesh, India evacuate hundreds of thousands

Hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and India were ordered to evacuate as the powerful cyclone made landfall. Dhaka is taking extra precautions to avert a repeat of the 1991 storm that killed 100,000 people. (09.11.2019)  

Bangladesh: Fake news on Facebook fuels communal violence

Fake news spread via Facebook has triggered several communal clashes resulting in deaths in Bangladesh. Bangladesh's post and telecommunication minister told DW Facebook failed to create measures to identify hate speech. (01.11.2019)  

Water-sharing agreements with India draw criticism in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was in New Delhi last week, signed major agreements on water-sharing with India. Bangladesh's citizens, however, are unhappy with the deals. (11.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh face relocation to island  

Rebranding Bangladesh for foreign investors  

Related content

Cyclone Bulbul destroys thousands of homes 11.11.2019

Huts turned to island dwellings in fields swamped by water. Cyclone Bulbul's effects are apparent in coastal areas of Bangladesh and India. At least two dozen people have been killed. A toll that could have been higher, if not for mandatory evacuations.

Indien Vorbereitungen Zyklon Bulbul

Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall as Bangladesh, India evacuate hundreds of thousands 09.11.2019

Hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and India were ordered to evacuate as the powerful cyclone made landfall. Dhaka is taking extra precautions to avert a repeat of the 1991 storm that killed 100,000 people.

Indien Besuch der Premierministerin von Bangladesch Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in India to bolster trade, connectivity 05.10.2019

Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and India's Narendra Modi have agreed to strengthen relations between their countries. They agreed to improve efforts to repatriate Rohingya refugees and signed a range of other agreements.

Advertisement