Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas: police

A Tesla Cybertruck caught fire outside of the Trump Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday.

One person has died several others wounded in the incident, police said.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that the vehicle pulled up to the hotel's glass entrance before a "large explosion."

He said that there was "one deceased individual" inside the vehicle, while several others had received minor injuries.

"The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a post on the platform X.

"We've never seen anything like this," he said.

