Curfew in Lagos as riot police deployed across Nigeria

The Nigerian state of Lagos has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday in response to nationwide protests over police brutality.

Demonstrations have been taking place over the past two weeks following widespread claims of kidnapping, harassment and extortion by a police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The curfew would apply to all parts of the state, including the metropolis of Lagos, the governor said.

Only essential service providers and first responders will be allowed on the streets across the state.

Lagos state, which includes Africa's largest city of the same name, has a population of more than 21 million people.

DW's Fanny Facsar reported that Lagos State governor had brought in the 24-hour curfew to tackle what he described as "chaos on the street."

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said peaceful protests have now "degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well being of our society."

The state governor then accused "criminals and miscreants" of "hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state."

Anti-riot police deployed

Following the unrest, Nigeria's police chief on Tuesday ordered the nationwide deployment of anti-riot officers as the protests spiraled out of control.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that the anti-riot officers were being dispatched "to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country."

Amnesty International reported thatat least 15 people had been killed since protests began two weeks ago.

