  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried arrives on the day of a hearing at Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S. January 3, 2023.
The 30-year-old crypto tycoon has pleaded not guilty to what has been described as an epic fraudImage: David Dee Delgado/REUTERS
CrimeUnited States of America

Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud

23 minutes ago

The judge has tentatively set the trial for the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange for October 2. Bankman-Fried was also barred from accessing FTX or Alameda Limited assets, as a new bail condition.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Li4I

Former cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding investors in his now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.

The 30-year-old FTX founder faces eight criminal counts, including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. He is accused of redirecting the deposits of FTX customers without their consent to his Alameda Research hedge fund, which financed his lavish real estate purchases and hefty political donations.

Two of his former associates have already pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Carolyn Ellison, who ran Alameda, and FTX co-founder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors and may testify at trial with the hopes of getting lenient treatment.

Bankman-Fried has acknowledged mistakes were made at FTX, but insisted he doesn't believe he is criminally liable. If convicted, he could face up to 115 years in prison.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan set October 2 as a tentative date for the trial, which is projected to last around four weeks. Oral arguments were scheduled for May 18.

The Satoshi mystery - The story of Bitcoin

Why was an extra condition added to Bankman-Fried's bail?

The judge also imposed a new bail condition on Tuesday, barring Bankman-Fried from accessing FTX or Alameda assets.

It came after the prosecutor, Danielle Sassoon, accused Bankman-Fried of working to transfer assets to an undisclosed foreign country in the hopes of receiving a more "lenient" treatment.

She said prosecutors were also looking into reports suggesting that funds were transferred out of Alameda cryptocurrency wallets last month, although she noted that prosecutors had no evidence Bankman-Fried was behind the transactions.

His lawyer, Mark Cohen, denied his client was behind the transfers.

He also addressed the accusation of attempting to transfer money overseas. He said Bankman-Fried was simply seeking to comply with a Bahamas court order which temporarily seized some FTX assets last month.

In November, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas directed Bankman-Fried and Wang to transfer assets under their control, as per a December 29 affidavit filed in the Bahamas Supreme Court.

US Attorney Damian Williams speaks during a news conference about the criminal charges filed against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Bankman-Fried has acknowledged mistakes were made at FTX, but insisted he doesn't believe he is criminally liableImage: Julia Nikhinson/AP Photo/picture alliance

Secrecy for bond co-signers

Bankman-Fried was required to remain confined at his parents' home in California with electronic monitoring, following his extradition from the Bahamas last month, where FTX was based.

Prior to Bankman-Fried's Tuesday appearance, his legal team requested in a letter that the judge refrain from disclosing the names of two co-signers to his $250 million (€236.77 million) personal bond.

The letter cited the purported harassment the other co-signers, Bankman-Fried's own parents, have thus far suffered, including threats and "communications expressing a desire that they suffer physical harm."

Judge Kaplan approved Bankman-Fried's request and said the names were allowed to stay secret for the time being, but left the door open to reconsidering the decision should the media or others object.

Future of cryptocurrencies 'highly uncertain'

A high-profile crypto blowup

Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019, and was hailed as a rising star soon afterwards when the cryptocurrency exchange and hedge fund became one of the largest platforms of its kind worldwide.

His net worth last year was estimated to stand at $26.5 billion (€24.9 billion), according to Forbes. He also became a major donor to US political campaigns.

FTX, which had been among the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for bankruptcy protection on November 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups after traders pulled $6 billion (€5.7 billion) from the platform in three days.

Bankman-Fried resigned as FTX's chief executive officer the same day as the bankruptcy filing.

FTX's demise marked the latest turmoil for the cryptocurrency industry in 2022. The overall crypto market has slumped amid a string of meltdowns that have taken down other key players including Voyager Digital and Celsius Network.

rmt/sri (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Dome Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City

Why Jerusalem's holy site is in the spotlight once again

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

United Nations peacekeepers stand outside of a truck and guard an area in Nyiragongo, North Kivu province

DR Congo: UN mission moves to protect civilians

DR Congo: UN mission moves to protect civilians

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A North Korean state media screen shot of a rocket

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann singing during the Rammstein Stadium Tour 2022 in Mexico. He is painted red and wearing a conductor-style hat.

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Lifestyle11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU flag, Germany flag, US flag, Chinese flag, Russian flag

How autonomous is the European Union?

How autonomous is the European Union?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Syrian activist Joumana Seif speaks at a conference in Geneva in 2017

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

PoliticsJanuary 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage