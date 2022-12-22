  1. Skip to content
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas
The former FTX CEO waived his right to contest extradition earlier this weekImage: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo/picture alliance
BusinessBahamas

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried extradited to US on fraud charges

1 hour ago

The former CEO of FTX faces charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of security laws following one of the most high-profile crypto blowups.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LIfw

A plane carrying the former Chief Executive Officer of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, left the Bahamas on Wednesday headed for the United States, where he faces fraud charges over the collapse of the crypto exchange that wiped out billions in valuations.

The attorney general's office of the Bahamas had earlier said that Bankman-Fried was scheduled for extradition on Wednesday, after having waived his legal right to challenge the move. He will now be presented in front of a New York court judge on Thursday.

"The Bahamas has determined that the provisional arrest, and subsequent written consent by (Bankman-Fried) to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings satisfies the requirements of the (extradition treaty between the US and the Bahamas) and our nation's Extradition Act,'' said Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder, in a statement.

Reports suggested he arrived at a private airfield near Nassau's main airport, in a dark SUV. 

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted out of Magistrate Court into a Corrections van,on Dec 19
FTX filed for bankruptcy on November after investors pulled out $6 billion within three daysImage: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo/picture alliance

Former associates plead guilty

Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said two of Bankman-Fried's closest former associates had pleaded guilty to defrauding investors on the crypto-trading platform.

Caroline Ellison, former CEO of FTX's sister company Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, were now cooperating with the government, significantly ramping up pressure on the former billionaire.

Williams also urged others involved in the alleged fraud to come forward in a video he posted on Twitter, saying if people "participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of it." 

"We are moving quickly and our patience is not eternal," he added.

Fall from crypto heights

FTX, which had been among the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for bankruptcy protection on November 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups after traders pulled $6 billion (€5.7 billion) from the platform in three days.

Bankman-Fried resigned as FTX's CEO the same day.

On December 13, US federal prosecutors indicted him with eight counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and election finance violations. They accused the 30-year-old of cheating investors in FTX and misusing funds that belonged to customers of FTX and its sister firm Alameda Research.

Bahamian authorities arrested him on the same day and later denied bail due to him being a flight risk.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has also charged him separately for violating security laws.

mk/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Zelenskyy address members of Congress

Zelenskyy: Ukraine 'alive and kicking' and 'never surrender'

Politics3 hours ago
