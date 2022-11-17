  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
The logo of crypto exchange FTX
FTX was previously the world's third-largest crypto exchange Image: Marco Bello/REUTERS
BusinessUnited States of America

FTX new CEO says crypto platform's collapse 'unprecedented'

35 minutes ago

John Ray III said the trading firm was poorly regulated in the Bahamas, where the company is headquartered. He also criticized the poor management style of his predecessor, Sam Bankman-Fried.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jg3m

John Ray III, the new CEO of embattled cryptocurrency platform FTX, labeled the firm's collapse "unprecedented" on Thursday. 

Ray was appointed CEO last week, after Sam Bankman-Fried gave up control of the company amid its collapse. 

A 'complete failure of corporate controls'

"Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said in a bankruptcy court filing in the US state of Delaware. 

Ray has 40 years of experience in the corporate world and oversaw the liquidation of the bankrupt energy firm Enron in 2001. He sharply criticized the leadership style of his predecessor Bankman-Fried and said there was a lack of financial oversight of the company in the Bahamas, where it is headquartered. 

"From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, the situation is unprecedented," Ray continued.

Ray said corporate funds of the FTX Group were used to buy homes in the Bahamas and other items for employees. He said debtors had managed to secure "only a fraction" of digital funds that had been lost amid the bankruptcy process.   

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Bankman-Fried has denied rumors that he fled the Bahamas for South AmericaImage: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Bankman-Fried has not yet commented on Ray's allegations in the court filing. Earlier this week, Bankman-Fried spoke to US news outlet Vox via Twitter, where he disparaged regulators and expressed regret about filing bankruptcy.    

Thursday's court filing revealed that Bankman-Fried's attorneys and father convinced him to declare bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried's father, Joseph Bankman, is a law professor at Stanford University, where he specializes in tax policy. 

What caused FTX's collapse?

FTX's collapse was triggered by reports that Bankman-Fried had used consumer deposits on the platform for trading on his hedge fund, Alameda Research. Crypto outlet Coindesk reported on November 2 that much of Alameda's assets were tied in FTX's signature coin, FTT, raising concerns about the unusually close relationship between the two companies.  

The Coindesk report led to unease among investors, with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announcing on November 7 that he would sell all of his company's FTT tokens. This sparked a several-day bank run at the company, causing it to fold.  

Binance then backed out of a deal to buy FTX, adding to the company's woes. 

The liquidity crisis has caused Bankman-Fried's net worth to evaporate. The crypto mogul was worth $23 billion (€22.2 billion) at one point.

FTX had partnerships with Major League Baseball and credit card company Visa. 

The controversy has resulted in calls for greater oversight of crypto exchanges. FTX is currently being investigated by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), along with police in the Bahamas. 

Future of cryptocurrencies 'highly uncertain'

wd/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the a Dutch court observe the reconstruction of crashed flight MH17 as part of a trial in May 2021

MH17 trial: 3 suspects convicted over role in 2014 crash

Law and Justice4 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russian servicemen fire a multiple rocket launch system

Russia pushes military diplomacy in Africa amid Ukraine war

Russia pushes military diplomacy in Africa amid Ukraine war

Politics6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

a Qatari football player, wearing a brown sweater walking past a security staff.

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

SportsNovember 16, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Armed German men wear blue berets and light-hued camouflage in a desert environment

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Politics2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Eurasian wolf stands in tall grass in the High Tatra National Park, Slovakia

Claims of increased wolf attacks in Slovakia divide opinion

Claims of increased wolf attacks in Slovakia divide opinion

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

Media5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage