  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried during his arrest in the Bahamas
Bankman-Fried is wanted in the US in connection with illegally using investors' money to buy real estateImage: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Bahamas: FTX's Bankman-Fried agrees to US extradition

1 hour ago

US prosecutors allege he played a key role in the collapse of FTX — a cryptocurrency exchange and crypto hedge fund he founded — and hid its problems from investors.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LCaa

Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to be extradited to the United States to face charges for fraud, his lawyers said Monday.

The about-turn came just hours after one of his lawyers told a judge in the Bahamas that the FTX founder insisted upon seeing the indictment against him before agreeing to the extradition.

By Monday afternoon, however, Jerone Roberts, Bankman-Fried's defense attorney in The Bahamas, told media outlets, including the New York Times, that his client had agreed to the extradition. 

"We as counsel will prepare the necessary documents to trigger the court," the newspaper quoted Roberts as saying. "Mr. Bankman-Fried wishes to put the customers right, and that is what has driven his decision."

It was not clear when the extradition could occur, though.

Monday's court appearance comes a week after Bankman-Fried's legal team said they would counter any plans to force him to go to the United States. An extradition hearing had been scheduled for February 8. The decision to relent, however, could facilitate a much speedier process.

Possible life sentence

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last Monday at the request of the US government.

Prosecutors in the United States allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors' money to fund purchases of real estate. The 30-year-old could face a life sentence.

FTX, which had been among the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for bankruptcy protection on November 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups after traders pulled $6 billion (€5.7 billion) from the platform in three days.

Bankman-Fried resigned as FTX's chief executive officer the same day as the bankruptcy filing.

DW Business - America

jsi/ar (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People clapping at a conference

Montreal: World strikes 'historic' deal to protect nature

Nature and Environment9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Former Deputy President of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A Puma tank being transported across a river

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

History7 hours ago03:09 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Helene Cixous sits at a table and smiles at the camera. Behind her is a full bookshelf.

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Culture10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

SoccerDecember 18, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage