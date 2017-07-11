Cricket T20: Quinton de Kock apologizes for not taking the knee

South African cricket star Quinton de Kock apologized Thursday for not taking the knee during Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies.

He pulled out of the match rather than make the gesture in support of Black Lives Matter and racism in sport.

De Kock meant 'no disrespect'

In a statement Tuesday, de Kock said he "would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home."

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," de Kock said.

He said he meant "no disrespect" and would be "happy" to do it despite his withdrawal from the team's Twenty20 World Cup match over the gesture.

De Kock reveals mixed-race family

The wicketkeeper-batsman also revealed he has a mixed-race family. His stepmother is Black and has daughters with his father.

"For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement," he said.

Change of heart comes after emotional meeting

De Kock said his change of heart came after an emotional meeting with the Cricket South Africa board and the players. He said he did not object to the gesture but rather, "I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told."

Following the meeting, de Kock said, "I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions. I wish this had happened sooner because what happened on match day could have been avoided."

"I love every one of my teammates, and I love nothing more than playing cricket for South Africa. I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba," he said.

De Kock added, "If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."

