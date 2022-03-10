 COVID vaccines for small kids: Why′s it taking so long? | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 10.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

COVID vaccines for small kids: Why's it taking so long?

In many rich countries, anyone who wants a COVID vaccine can get one — except for the youngest kids aged 2-4 years. Here are a few potential reasons why.

A mother and her kids, giving vaccines the thumbs up

Attitudes among parents about vaccinating their kids remains varied

The science on COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 still needs work. That's the basic conclusion you can draw from a range of studies and clinical trials published over the past few months.

Take this study into the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine.

In a pre-print published in February, researchers suggested that the vaccine provided almost zero protection against infection for children between 5 and 11 years of age.

The researchers had conducted their study between mid-December 2021 and the end of January 2022. That was during the height of the omicron surge of the coronavirus.

They found that the vaccine's ability to protect kids against infection dropped from 68% to 12% over the course of that time. In adolescents, protection fell from 66% at the start to 51% by the end of the study — say the researchers.

When it came to preventing serious infections, the vaccine's efficacy appears to have been more stable.

Its ability to reduce the risk of hospitalization for children aged 12-17 years fell from 85% in mid-December to 73% in late January. For the 5 to 11-year-olds, the number dropped from 100% to 48%.

The data are "not surprising," write the researchers. The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine was developed for an earlier COVID-19 variant, they say, and similar results have been found "to some degree" in trials with other vaccines, where kids of the same ages also got two doses.

Watch video 02:24

EU regulator backs COVID-19 shot for 5-to-11-year-olds

Different vaccines, different doses

The study offers a striking insight into the efficacy of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine among kids of very similar ages.

Among the 11-year-olds in the study, the vaccine's efficacy was 11% at the end of January. But among the 12-year-olds, its efficacy was still much higher at 67%.

The reason for that large difference "could be due to dosage," write the study authors.

The 11-year-olds got two 10 microgram doses of the vaccine. And the 12-year-olds got two 30 microgram doses — that's one year's age difference, and three times the dose.

Just to compare, Moderna has opted for a 50 microgram dose of its vaccine for 6 to 11-year-olds. That is exactly half the dose of its vaccine for adults.

Watch video 02:11

Germany ramps up COVID jabs for young children

The study offers a striking insight into the efficacy of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine among kids of very similar ages.

Among the 11-year-olds in the study, the vaccine's efficacy was 11% at the end of January. But among the 12-year-olds, its efficacy was still much higher at 67%.

The reason for that large difference "could be due to dosage," write the study authors.

The 11-year-olds got two 10 microgram doses of the vaccine. And the 12-year-olds got two 30 microgram doses — that's one year's age difference, and three times the dose.

Just to compare, Moderna has opted for a 50 microgram dose of its vaccine for 6 to 11-year-olds. That is exactly half the dose of its vaccine for adults.

What about vaccines for the really little ones?

Last September, Pfizer said it was working on a vaccine for children aged between 2 and 4 years.

The company's CEO Albert Bourla said they would have data on the effectiveness of a two-dose, 3 microgram shot by the end of 2021. They said they would also be ready to begin regulatory approval processes.

But when that data became available in December, Pfizer said it wanted to take the study further and look at the effects of a third dose.

Why is it taking so long?

When the vaccine was first developed, most scientific attention was focused on measuring effectiveness in people who experienced the worst illnesses from the virus. That included older people and those whose immune systems were compromised because of an existing condition. It did not include children.

Children were not experiencing the same serious effects of the virus as adults, and that made kids a lower priority.

Little kids, unlike adults, just don't get very sick from COVID, said Hübner. "It does happen," he said, "but it's rare."

Before the omicron variant became dominant, says Hübner, he saw one child every couple of weeks. Now that number has increased to around five or six at a time. But the children are all in normal wards, he says. None of them need intensive care.

Watch video 12:00

COVID-19 Special: Is vaccinating kids the right decision?

Parental attitudes to vaccination

Some of the parents he sees are anxious to vaccinate their kids as soon as possible, says Hübner, but that's not how the majority of parents feel.

Vaccine acceptance among parents who have children aged between 5 and 11 years is lower than general vaccination rates among older people — just 17% of kids get vaccinated. Even among German adolescents, only around 28% are fully vaccinated.

But Hübner says the low vaccination rates are not a big deal.

"I think for the kids, it doesn't matter," he said. "If you want to protect the population from COVID, you need to vaccinate adults because they are the ones who get seriously sick. For the kids, it's not as important."

However, if your child is immunocompromised or lives with someone who has a high risk due to an existing condition, says Hübner, it is a different story. Those kids should definitely get vaccinated.

Although the risk that they would get very sick themselves is small, Hübner says he would vaccinate his own small kids and recommend his patients do the same.

Edited by: Zulfikar Abbany

  • People sit in the famous Chinesischer Turm (Chinese Tower) beer garden at the English Garden, after its re-opening in May 2020.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    A preview of the summer in Munich

    Pictures like this one from May 2020 will soon be reality again: Starting on May 10, counties and independent cities in Bavaria with a stable 7-day incidence below 100 new daily COVID infections per 100,000 inhabitants can open outdoor restaurants until 10 pm. Theaters, concert halls, opera houses, cinemas and sports facilities will also be allowed to reopen.

  • Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel inside the Vatican Museums.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    Culture with face masks in Rome

    Italy, too, is gradually relaxing its pandemic rules. Where infection numbers are moderate, restaurants and bars are allowed to serve people at tables outside into the evening hours. Museums and cinemas have also reopened in parts of the country with lower infection rates. In Vatican City, the Vatican Museums have reopened to visitors wearing mandatory face masks.

  • Krakow film festival audience in 2017

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    A film festival in Krakow

    Museums in Poland reopened on May 4. From mid-May, outdoor film screenings and theater performances will start; two weeks later, the authorities hope to allow all theaters to truly open their doors again, at half their capacity and with mandatory face masks. Some Polish film festivals plan to go ahead with a limited audience, including the one in Krakow, starting on May 30 (photo above from 2017).

  • Visitors wearing masks attend the inaugural exhibition of the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    Exhibition inauguration in Porto

    Portugal is also opening up institutions previously closed because of the pandemic. Libraries reopened in March, whereas weekly markets, art galleries and museums, such as the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto (photo) opened in early April. Movie theaters, theaters and event centers welcomed visitors again shortly after.

  • A theater performance at the Zurich Schauspielhaus with distanced seating.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    An early start in Zurich

    In Switzerland, museums and libraries reopened in early March despite the fact that the number of infections was still rising at the time. On April 19, restaurants with outdoor seating, cinemas and theaters (above, the Zurich Schauspielhaus) opened their doors. Open-air concerts and soccer matches can also take place again — with limited audiences wearing mandatory face masks.

  • People attend a test music festival as part of a national research programme assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool,

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    Feierlaune in Liverpool

    Thanks to a lengthy lockdown and an advanced vaccination campaign, the coronavirus situation in the UK is relaxed. Pubs and restaurants in England and Wales have been allowed to reopen outside; in Scotland, people are even allowed to meet indoors until the evening. Liverpool hosted a test-run music festival with several thousand people at the beginning of May. The crowd was clearly delighted.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


DW recommends

Coronavirus digest: US to start vaccinating adolescents after BioNTech-Pfizer approval

The CDC has given a green light to using the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine in children aged 12 to 15. Meanwhile, Cuba has started inoculating its citizens using two locally produced vaccines. Follow DW for the latest.  

WWW links

JAMA study

NEJM study