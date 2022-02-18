COVID travel restrictions: United Kingdom

Entry regulations
All travelers to Great Britain, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the British overseas territories must fill out a passenger locator form. This can be done at the earliest 48 hours before entry. Vaccinated travelers may enter the UK without presenting a negative test.
Unvaccinated arrivals, however, need to take a pre-departure test and PCR tests on day two and day eight, and self-isolate for 10 days. This ten-day domestic quarantine can be ended on the fifth day after testing negative. This does not apply to Scotland.
Great Britain has abolished the multilevel traffic light system; instead, there is only a classification into high-risk regions (red) and safe regions (not red). Much stricter rules apply to entrants from "red" countries. They must, for example, enter a ten-day hotel quarantine at their own expense after arrival.
COVID rules for daily life
The United Kingdom has seen one of the world's highest number of deaths from COVID-19, which has resulted in multiple lockdowns. Most recently, the omicron variant spread throughout the UK, initially resulting in new rules coming into effect at the end of 2021, which have since been loosened.
Currently, face masks are no longer required to be worn in many public spaces, although they may be required by individual organizations or venues. Masks, however, must still be worn on public transportation. Access to nightclubs and large, public events is now granted only to those who are vaccinated, have recovered, or tested negative.
Don't miss: Tower Bridge and Tower of London
The Tower of London dates back to 1066 and the UNESCO World Heritage Site today houses the crown jewels. In the past it has served as a royal residence and a prison. Take a Yeoman (aka Beefeater) tour for a look at British history with someone who actually lives at the tower! Then head to Tower Bridge, built in 1894, to admire the Victorian engine rooms or climb one tower for a great view.
Must-see museum: British Museum
Most museums in London are free! The British Museum has exhibits ranging from prehistoric to modern times, with items from around the world. It offers free guided tours by trained volunteers to ensure you find the must-see attractions, including the Rosetta Stone, the Parthenon sculptures and the Ancient Egyptian mummies. More than 60 galleries are centered around the magnificent Great Court.
Other museums not to miss
Admire the dinosaur and animal collection in South Kensington at the Natural History Museum (pictured) or go to the Science Museum to be inspired by human inventions and the Victoria and Albert Museum for exhibits on furniture, paintings, sculpture, metalwork and textiles. Art lovers should try the National Gallery, the Royal Academy and the Tate Britain or Tate Modern, to name a few.
Best views of London
Explore Westminster Abbey and the Houses of Parliament with Big Ben, then cross Westminster Bridge and ride the London Eye wheel for spectacular views. Other breathtaking vistas can be found at the Sky Garden located on the top of the Walkie Talkie building, or from the rooftop bar of the Shard, the UK's tallest skyscraper. Or climb 528 steps to enjoy the view from the top of St Paul's cathedral!
Walk the streets of London
Buckingham Palace, the London residence of the reigning monarch dating from 1703, is a must see – especially at around 11 o'clock when the Changing of the Guards ceremony takes place. From here, walk down the Mall to Trafalgar Square with its statue of Nelson. Then you can explore Covent Garden maybe watch some street performers before ambling on to Leicester Square, and Chinatown in Soho.
Explore green spaces
London has many parks in which to escape the big city bustle. The best known and largest is Hyde Park with its Serpentine Bridge, Holocaust Memorial, Diana Memorial Fountain, and Speaker's Corner. Others include Green Park, St James Park, and Regents Park with its zoo. Downriver, Kew Gardens of the Royal Botanic Gardens, (pictured) holds the world's most important collection of living plants.
What to try: Afternoon tea or fish and chips!
Any visit to the UK should at some point include some fish and chips, served with splashes of malt vinegar. Another must is an afternoon tea, which traditionally involves tea cakes and scones, but should include some savory treats like cucumber sandwiches. London is home to many gourmet eateries, but honest pub grub like pies or sausages and mash are a treat – especially with lots of gravy!
Enjoy a performance
Treat yourself to a West End show or head across the Thames for a performance at the Globe Theatre or the South Bank Center. Music lovers are spoiled for choice too, they can enjoy a concert at the Royal Albert Hall (pictured), listen to jazz at Ronnie Scott's or rock on down at the Brixton Academy. The O2 indoor arena in Greenwich holds big events and can be reached via a river boat.
Go shopping!
Shop till you drop on Oxford Street, or check out the exclusive stores in Saville Row and Knightsbridge including Harrods. Don't forget all the wonderful markets the city has to offer: browse antiques at Portobello Road Market or new fashion at the markets at Old Spitalfields or Carnaby. Find curious souvenirs at Camden Lock Market or go food shopping and tasting at Borough Market (pictured).
Insider tip to avoid the crowds
Walking tours are a good way to explore London and avoid crowds. There are a range on offer, including a graffiti and street art walk or, on a more gory note, the Jack the Ripper tour of Whitechapel. If museums are your thing but you prefer something more low-key, the Horniman Museum and Gardens is a real insider tip – don't miss the "over-stuffed" walrus while visiting this Victorian Museum!
Author: Susan Bonney-Cox