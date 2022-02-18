COVID travel restrictions: United Kingdom

Entry regulations

All travelers to Great Britain, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the British overseas territories must fill out a passenger locator form. This can be done at the earliest 48 hours before entry. Vaccinated travelers may enter the UK without presenting a negative test.

Unvaccinated arrivals, however, need to take a pre-departure test and PCR tests on day two and day eight, and self-isolate for 10 days. This ten-day domestic quarantine can be ended on the fifth day after testing negative. This does not apply to Scotland.

Great Britain has abolished the multilevel traffic light system; instead, there is only a classification into high-risk regions (red) and safe regions (not red). Much stricter rules apply to entrants from "red" countries. They must, for example, enter a ten-day hotel quarantine at their own expense after arrival.

COVID rules for daily life

The United Kingdom has seen one of the world's highest number of deaths from COVID-19, which has resulted in multiple lockdowns. Most recently, the omicron variant spread throughout the UK, initially resulting in new rules coming into effect at the end of 2021, which have since been loosened.

Currently, face masks are no longer required to be worn in many public spaces, although they may be required by individual organizations or venues. Masks, however, must still be worn on public transportation. Access to nightclubs and large, public events is now granted only to those who are vaccinated, have recovered, or tested negative.

