COVID travel restrictions: Portugal

Entry regulations
Since February 7, travelers from EU countries no longer need to present a negative corona test if they are either fully vaccinated or have recovered in the last six months. The corresponding EU certificate serves as proof.
Those who do not have this proof or are unvaccinated must present a negative rapid antigen test that is no more than 24 hours old or a negative PCR test that is no more than 72 hours old.
Those arriving by air must also complete a passenger locator form. In addition, the body temperature of each airplane passenger is measured. Should it be above 38 degrees Celsius, it is likely that quarantine will be required.
Arrivals from high-risk countries — defined as countries with 500 cases or more per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days — are required to isolate for two weeks. Those on essential business or staying in Portugal for less than 48 hours are exempt.
Different entry requirements apply to the autonomous regions of Madeira and the Azores. Those wishing to visit Madeira must complete a health declaration 48 to 12 hours before departure and upload any relevant documents.
Seventy-two hours before visiting the Azores, travelers must complete an online questionnaire — unless they have the EU's COVID vaccination pass. Those who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered can still take a PCR test when entering the Azores. Until receiving the test result, it is necessary to stay in self-isolation at the hotel.
COVID rules for daily life
Wearing a face mask is mandatory in enclosed spaces. Proof of vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus must be shown to enter restaurants, cinemas and hotels. Alternatively, a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours or a rapid antigen test no older than 24 hours will suffice. The latter is required when visiting discos, bars and large events, even for those who have been vaccinated. Only people whose booster vaccination was at least 14 days ago are exempt from this requirement.
The Azores and Madeirahave different regulations regarding curfews and restrictions. More information is available from the regional governments of the Azores and Madeira.
10 reasons for Portugal
Experience Lisbon day and night
With its alleys through which historic streetcars pass, the Portuguese capital on the Tejo River is a popular destination that cruise ships also like to visit. Lisbon has a long history that has left behind churches and monasteries, palaces and an imposing fortress. Further attractions: top-class museums, Europe's largest aquarium and a vibrant nightlife.
10 reasons for Portugal
Surf giant waves
Around 830 km (516 mi) of Atlantic coastland lines the narrow country. Many tourists and beachgoers head to the southern Algarve region, while surfers make their way to the rough beaches of the northwest. The most famous surf spot is located north of the city of Nazaré. Here, there are waves that can be higher than 20 meters (66 ft).
10 reasons for Portugal
Study in Coimbra
Coimbra used to be the capital of Portugal. Founded in 1920, the university still shapes life in the city today. The baroque university library is particularly well known. Its magnificent halls contain true treasures of antiquarian books. Fascinating: Bats live in the library, which protect the stocks by killing insects. The reading tables are covered at night.
10 reasons for Portugal
Strolling through Sintra
It looks almost like Disneyland, but it is a historic castle: the Palácio da Pena in the city of Sintra. Its construction began in 1840 on the ruins of a monastery. It was commissioned by the king's consort D. Fernando of Saxe-Coburg Gotha. Gothic, Egyptian, Islamic and Renaissance elements are interwoven here. Sintra and the surrounding cultural landscape are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
10 reasons for Portugal
Enjoy good wine
Although Portugal only ranks 12th on the list of the largest wine producers, connoisseurs appreciate the diversity of old grape varieties, which produce a whole range of interesting wines. Wine has been cultivated in Portugal for centuries, and some grape varieties can only be found here. The grapes for the world-famous port wine grow in the Alto Douro wine region in the north of the country.
10 reasons for Portugal
Port wine, Potter — Porto!
In the city of Porto, on the Douro River, port wine was traditionally stored. To this day there are numerous port wine cellars here. In the old town, there are still many buildings in need of renovation, which give the city an original charm. And: Porto has one of the most beautiful bookstores in the world! Livraria Lello is said to have been the inspiration for the world of Harry Potter novels.
10 reasons for Portugal
Pilgrimage to Fatima
Not just wine and art attract visitors to this city, but also its religious wonders: Fátima in the center of the country is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Catholics. In 1917, the Virgin Mary was said to have appeared here to three shepherd children. To testify to this, a miracle of the sun is said to have occurred sometime later, which was observed by tens of thousands of people.
10 reasons for Portugal
By gondola through Aveiro
The city of Aveiro, 70 kilometres (43 mi) south of Porto, is also called the "Venice of Portugal". Of course, Aveiro is not as spectacular as Italy's pearl on the Adriatic but gondolas and canals can also be found here. In addition, there are numerous pastel-coloured houses in Art Nouveau style that make Aveiro a real gem.
10 reasons for Portugal
Listening to the Fado
If you want to discover the soul of Portugal, you should visit a fado restaurant. Love, longing, world-weariness — these are the themes of fado music. Fado is sung by a soloist, accompanied by classical Portuguese guitar. It originated in the slums of Lisbon and is still sung today in fado pubs like "Tasca do Chico", seen here.
10 reasons for Portugal
Stand at the end of Europe
The Portuguese once believed that this was the end of the world. But at Cabo da Roca only the European mainland ends in a westerly direction. The rough cape is 40 kilometers (25 mi) away from Lisbon, hiking trails lead along the coast to a lighthouse. When the sun sinks into the ocean in the evening, visitors can experience some spectacular moments in the lonely landscape.
Author: Christina Deicke