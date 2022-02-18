COVID travel restrictions: Portugal

Entry regulations

Since February 7, travelers from EU countries no longer need to present a negative corona test if they are either fully vaccinated or have recovered in the last six months. The corresponding EU certificate serves as proof.

Those who do not have this proof or are unvaccinated must present a negative rapid antigen test that is no more than 24 hours old or a negative PCR test that is no more than 72 hours old.

Those arriving by air must also complete a passenger locator form. In addition, the body temperature of each airplane passenger is measured. Should it be above 38 degrees Celsius, it is likely that quarantine will be required.

Arrivals from high-risk countries — defined as countries with 500 cases or more per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days — are required to isolate for two weeks. Those on essential business or staying in Portugal for less than 48 hours are exempt.

Different entry requirements apply to the autonomous regions of Madeira and the Azores. Those wishing to visit Madeira must complete a health declaration 48 to 12 hours before departure and upload any relevant documents.

Seventy-two hours before visiting the Azores, travelers must complete an online questionnaire — unless they have the EU's COVID vaccination pass. Those who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered can still take a PCR test when entering the Azores. Until receiving the test result, it is necessary to stay in self-isolation at the hotel.

COVID rules for daily life

Wearing a face mask is mandatory in enclosed spaces. Proof of vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus must be shown to enter restaurants, cinemas and hotels. Alternatively, a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours or a rapid antigen test no older than 24 hours will suffice. The latter is required when visiting discos, bars and large events, even for those who have been vaccinated. Only people whose booster vaccination was at least 14 days ago are exempt from this requirement.

The Azores and Madeirahave different regulations regarding curfews and restrictions. More information is available from the regional governments of the Azores and Madeira.

