COVID: Is Germany set to introduce compulsory vaccination?

With the coldest, darkest days still to come in Germany, cases of COVID-19 are already soaring and alarm bells are going off at hospitals around the country. The vaccination rate — 68% of the population has at least two shots — is just not high enough to fend off the fourth wave of infections and tame the pandemic.

Germany's voluntary stance on vaccination differs from neighbors like France and Italy, which have vaccine mandates in place for certain sectors of the workforce and overall have higher rates of vaccination. Austria is set to become the first European country to impose an across-the-board mandate. Even in the United States, famous for its "don't tread on me" attitude towards government, President Joe Biden is pushing the legal envelope to compel people to get their shots.

Here, despite a tightening of the rules to make unvaccinated life more difficult, the road towards any sort of mandate is long, winding, and its destination uncertain. Both the outgoing government under caretaker Chancellor Angela Merkel and the likely incoming coalition led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz oppose compulsory vaccination.

What does the law say?

Though recent opinion polls suggest there is broad public support for one, Germany also has a centuries-long history of anti-vax and anti-science sentiment.

However, there is precedent for a vaccine mandate. Imperial Germany had one against smallpox; former East Germany did so against diphtheria and tuberculosis; and the modern German republic implemented a measles vaccine mandate for children and other affected groups early last year, though rulings on legal challenges remain.

Germany's "Infektionsschutzgesetz" (infection protection law) provides parliament the legal wiggle room to mandate vaccination for "at-risk parts of the population" against a "contagious disease that presents clinically severe outcomes and when its epidemical spread is expected."

Such a mandate can happen at the federal or state level.

The issue, however, brings contradictory legal aspects into conflict. Germany's Basic Law obligates the government to protect people's health and safety. At the same time, it forbids it from meddling in personal choices about one's body.

Any mandate would therefore have to be carefully worded to thread that needle — and survive challenges in court. The state would likely also have to demonstrate that it exhausted other, less intrusive means of protecting the population.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Tragic number A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife – one of the nearly 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of and with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Final warning Coffins are lined up in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids an undertaker has written "Corona" in chalk – a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Fears for the elderly... A care assistant tests the residents of a retirement home on the outskirts of Berlin. In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in care homes and old people's homes in which residents have died. This is one reason why mandatory vaccination for health-care workers is currently being considered. Italy, France and Greece already have it, and Austria will soon follow suit.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave ...and for the young Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among five- to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. This is why many parents are hoping that COVID vaccines will be approved for children. The European Medicines Agency will make a decision at the end of the week.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave ICUs are full A doctor treats a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the university hospital in Leipzig. Hospitalization rates – the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 – have not yet reached the highest levels of last December, but staff are already sounding the alarm and warning that hospitals are overstretched.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Longer stays A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Virus along for the ride Hamburg station is packed with passengers. Since last week, new rule applies in trains, trams and buses: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this, but can only really do spot-checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave My home is my office Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The working-from-home requirement only ended in Germany in June. Now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home – to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Lebkuchen or lockdown? Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Drive-through vaccination Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third, booster vaccination – to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

Germany: Caught by the fourth wave Open wide... Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections, and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again – irrespective of vaccination status. Author: Thomas Latschan



What do politicians say?

Not long ago, requiring even a test to ride public transport was a political hot potato in Germany. Now it's becoming the rule. Any discussion of requiring vaccination was met with even more pushback, but the debate is heating up — across parties and coalitions.

A vaccination obligation against the coronavirus would come too late to stop the current fourth wave of infection. "But we certainly cannot rule out such a mandatory vaccination for the future, and we must discuss it very seriously," said Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) Premier of the city-state of Bremen, which has Germany's highest vaccination rate of over 90%.

On the federal level, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are set to head a coalition with the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) and the Green Party.

"Threatening to impose a general vaccine mandate helps no one," Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus, a health policy spokesperson for the neo-liberal Free Democrats, told the mass-circulation tabloid Bild. Her party is fundamentally skeptical of state intervention and curbing individuals' freedom.

Health policies are the remit of Germany's 16 federal states. Many of them are governed by the center-right CDU/CSU. Bavaria's Premier Markus Söder from the Christian Social Union has seen infection numbers in his state soar dramatically, prompting him to come out in favor of mandatory vaccination.

His counterpart from the western state of Saarland, Tobias Hans, took the opposite position on the political talkshow, "Anne Will" on public broadcaster ZDF at the weekend.

"The vaccine mandate is not the debate we need right now," he said, fearing it would drive more people to take to the streets in protest. The rising numbers and stricter rules are enough to convince hold outs "because they're noticing that they're losing their freedoms."

Last week, acting chancellor Angela Merkel met with the 16 state premiers decided on a wide range of measures to curb the pandemic. A proposal for mandatory vaccination in the care sector was among them.

They echoed a proposal put forward by Green Party Parliamentary Leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt earlier in the week, who said, "We will need mandatory vaccination for institutions, for nursing homes, for daycare centers and such places."

What do the experts say?

"Really no one wants a vaccine mandate," Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute for public health (RKI), told public broadcaster ZDF. "But when you've tried everything else, the WHO says: You also have to consider a vaccine mandate."

Earlier this month, the German Ethics Council voted that the "option of a job-related mandatory vaccination policy in areas where particularly vulnerable people are being cared for should be seriously and rapidly looked into."

"For places which cater to those in need of care, the sick, the disabled or small children — I am in favor of compulsory vaccination," council member Petra Bahr told public broadcaster NDR on Friday. "However, we have to be careful not to demand it for individual professions, but for workplaces. After all, such a mandate would also have to apply to someone who helps in the kitchen of a large nursing facility."

There are no comprehensive figures on vaccination rates among employees in Germany's healthcare system. Employees may not be asked to disclose their vaccination status, and so there's no legal basis for a nationwide survey.

In October, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) put the vaccination rate among medical staff in hospitals is over 90%. No data is available on employees in nursing homes for the elderly and in outpatient care for the elderly.

The Nursing Council estimates the vaccination rate among registered nurses to be higher than the country's overall rate. But media reports have suggested otherwise. In early November, a retirement home in the eastern state of Brandenburg saw an outbreak that made headlines across Germany: Several residents died, and the vaccination rate among staff turned out to be only 50%.

"We are against a vaccine mandate for specific groups," Gernot Marx, president of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), told reporters on Monday. However, he added, doctors and care workers are bound by a "moral-ethical obligation" to get vaccinated.

Many care workers are skeptical of compulsory requirements.

The president of the German Nursing Council, Christine Vogler, spoke out against such a step. "Forced vaccination would only trigger resistance," she told the Ärzte Zeitung in early November.

Should the mounting pressure for some kind of mandate translate into passing one into law, the question then becomes how to enforce it. There have been so many reports of people using fake vaccination certificates, that the national parliament approved tougher penalties for such forgery.

If it were compulsory, those workers who refuse vaccination could face fines — the one for measles threatens penalties of up to 2,500 euros ($2,800) — or risk suspension or outright termination.

Germany's hospitals are already short-staffed. With a mandate, some officials are concerned that they could lose even more personnel at a critical time.

