COVID digest: North Korea mobilizes army amid virus surge

North Korea has mobilized its military to ramp up its coronavirus response and distribute medication as the isolated nation battles a sweeping COVID-19 outbreak, state media said on Tuesday.

In a bid to step up contact tracing efforts, the country has also deployed over 10,000 health workers to help track possible patients.

On Tuesday, North Korea saw yet another massive spike in what is being called "fever," with state media reporting nearly 270,000 cases.

The country also registered six deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 56 since North Korea first confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak within its borders last week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that the outbreak could spread rapidly among North Korea's unvaccinated population.

Here are the latest major developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Watch video 02:12 North Korea battles first reported coronavirus outbreak

Asia

Japan has announced "test tourism" in the form of limited package tours in a bid to gather information before fully re-opening the country to tourists.

The Tourism Agency said on Tuesday that it would start allowing small group tours to enter the country from later this month as "test cases."

People from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore who have been triple-vaccinated will be allowed to take part in the tours.

"This venture will allow us to verify compliance and emergency responses for infection prevention and formulate guidelines for travel agencies and accommodation operators to keep in mind," a statement for the agency said.

In China, Shanghai authorities on Tuesday declared that the city had achieved "zero-COVID" status across all its districts.

"All 16 districts of Shanghai have already achieved zero-COVID at the community level," Shanghai health commission official Zhao Dandan told the media.

Shanghai's population of around 25 million people have been under a strict lockdown for nearly seven weeks.

Watch video 26:00 Digital pandemic innovation and lifting of restrictions

Authorities plan to resume outdoor activities in the city in phases, with some convenience stores and pharmacies reopening this week.

Most curbs, however, remain in place until May 21, following which public transport and other services will resume gradually.

Americas

Argentina's Health Minister announced that a "fourth wave" of coronavirus has begun in the country.

However, Argentina is in a "completely different situation from the previous waves," Carla Vizzotti said on Monday.

Ruling out a return to lockdowns, Vizzotti said she does not fear "an increase in deaths or people in intensive care."

Meanwhile in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to green-light a booster jab of BioNTech-Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for children between the age of 5 and 11 as early as Tuesday, the New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Losing a parent to COVID-19 'Saddest thing that has ever happened' Julius Garza, 14, plays computer games while mourning the loss of his father, who died from COVID-19 in December 2020, in Converse, Texas. Julius remembers more than his brother Aidan about what life was like before that day late in 2015 when Margaret and David adopted the boys. "Dad dying was so far the saddest thing that has ever happened in my life," he says. "I can never forgive that."

Losing a parent to COVID-19 Commemorating the life of their father Brothers Julius Garza, 14, and Aidan Garza, 12, say a prayer in honor of their father, David Garza, who died from COVID-19. On the 30th of every month, the Garza family commemorates the life of father and husband David, whose birthday was on April 30 and who died on December 30, 2020.

Losing a parent to COVID-19 Struggling to unterstand Margaret Garza hugs her son, Julius. His birth mother abandoned him and his brother, and his birth father was sent to prison for abusing his stepsister, pushing them into the foster care system. Now, Julius is struggling to understand losing David after all he went through.

Losing a parent to COVID-19 Irreplaceable losses Justise McGowan, 13, also lost her father, who died from COVID-19 in May 2020. She sits on the stairs on the day of her father's birthday, in Matteson, Illinois. "One million COVID deaths, one million empty chairs around the family dinner table, each irreplaceable losses," said President Joe Biden in a televised statement after the US recently surpassed 1 million deaths.

Losing a parent to COVID-19 'She does the things that he would do' Justise's mother, Dr. Sandra McGowan-Watts, has been trying to maintain as much of her daughter's routine as possible. Last summer, when the bushes in her yard needed to be trimmed, Justise found her dad's hedge trimmers and got to work. "She does the things that he would do," says McGowan-Watts.

Losing a parent to COVID-19 A shared tradition Justise pulls a baking sheet of cookies from the oven, a tradition she shared with her father. Life changed for many children overnight, and they have been struggling with the emotional challenges.

Losing a parent to COVID-19 Thousands have lost at least one parent No government program at any level is tracking American children, such as Aidan and his big brother Julius, who have lost a parent. But researchers have estimated that more than 213,000 kids have lost at least one primary caregiver to COVID-19.

Losing a parent to COVID-19 Like touching a cloud Aidan often talks about his dad in the present tense, as if David were still right across the living room, sitting in his favorite chair, calling the 12-year-old over to watch a "Star Wars" film. "He's such a warm guy," says Aidan. "Every time I would hug him, I feel like I'm touching a cloud."

Losing a parent to COVID-19 'Our 'normal' is not going to be like anyone else's' Aidan, Julius and Margaret pray together next to David's urn, which they call "the vessel." Margaret made sure that her sons received counseling after their dad died. While many are looking forward to the end of the pandemic, families such as Aidan and Julius' show its profound and enduring impact. "Our 'normal' is not going to be like anyone else's, because we lost someone," says Margaret. Author: Kevin Mertens (with material from Reuters)



dvv/kb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)