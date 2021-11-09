COVID-19 Special: Innovations help temper education crisis

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Closed schools and a lack of education. Pupils all over the world suffer due to the pandemic. But COVID-19 has also been a time of innovation.
Germany's COVID-19 infection rate is spiraling. Now, the three parties set to form Germany's next government are putting together new rules to curb the coronavirus.
The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.
For the first time in the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's seven-day incidence rate has risen to over 200. A wave of new infections is prompting calls for stricter curbs and the resumption of free COVID tests.
Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.
