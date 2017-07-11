 Correspondents′ perspectives: DW speaks to Ukrainian refugees in Poland | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 26.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Correspondents' perspectives: DW speaks to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

DW's correspondents have been reporting from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland. Watch their latest impressions from the war.

Neighbors try to extinguish the fire of a house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv

There is currently little hope that cease-fire talks will bring peace to Ukraine

The United Nations has said more than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale attack on the country in late February — more than half of them to Poland.

In the Polish city of Przemysl, near the border, Birgitta Schülke met with some of the hundreds of Ukrainian women and children who have left their country in recent days.

Watch video 03:00

Sheltering Ukrainians in Poland

On Friday, Max Zander was in nearby Rzeszow, where US President Joe Biden met with troops from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Watch video 02:48

Biden visiting troops near Polish-Ukraine border

Though millions of Ukrainians have now fled their home country since the Russian invasion, some are beginning to return in small numbers. At a train station in the western city of Lviv, Fanny Facsar met some recent arrivals.

"Most of them are men ready to fight, but it's estimated one in five is a woman," she said. Even as air raid sirens blare, these women told Facsar that work, family, or newfound optimism about the war have drawn them back. "And the consequence of that choice of leaving or returning plays out here, at this train station," she said.

Watch video 03:20

Some Ukrainians return after fleeing Russia's invasion

Most Ukrainians won't take Russia's announced intention to concentrate on the east of the country at face value, Nick Connolly reported from Kyiv.

"There is a sense that this is a war that is very much going on, and this is by no means the beginning of the end," Connolly said.

There have also been more signs of Ukrainian successes, Connolly added, including unverified reports that Ukrainians had been returning to the city of Kherson, the one major city that Russia has occupied so far.

Russian troops had also been pushed away east of Kyiv, he said. "But on the other hand just 20 kilometers direct line from where I'm standing now in downtown Kyiv they are still there, and we hear the shooting, we hear the artillery," he added.

Watch video 04:52

DW's Nick Connolly on the latest from Kyiv

You can keep up with DW's correspondents on Twitter: @dwnews

DW recommends

Germany's Scholz urges cease-fire as 'quickly as possible' in call with Putin — live updates

The German chancellor also pressed the Russian leader to make progress in talks with Ukraine. Meanwhile, more than 2 million refugees have crossed into Poland since the invasion began. Follow DW for the latest.  

Single mothers, speeding cars: Ukrainian refugees flee west to Romania

Some Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania by foot, while others drove their luxury cars west. What they all had in common was a fear of Russian attacks in nearby Odesa. Sabina Fati reports from Giurgiulesti.  

Ukraine-Russia war: Uncertainty and anger remains for Lviv residents

More than a week after Russia's attack, people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv are feeling anger and anxiety amid the war. Residents are racing to evacuate strangers and loved ones — and preparing to fight.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Russia claims to have deployed hypersonic missiles  

'People want the airspace closed': Fanny Facsar reports from Lviv  

Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport: DW's Mathias Bölinger reports  

Ukraine: Scenes of devastation in besieged Mariupol  

Grief and devastation in towns outside Kyiv  

Hundreds manage to flee Mariupol: Mathias Bölinger reports  

DW's Birgitta Schülke on refugees in Poland's Przemysl  

People in Mariupol suffer from hunger and cold: DW’s Fanny Facsar reports  

Little likelihood of Putin agreeing to direct talks yet: Fanny Facsar    

Ukraine: Nine humanitarian corridors agreed — Fanny Facsar reports  

Advertisement