Correspondents' perspectives: DW reports after airstrikes in Lviv

DW's correspondents have been reporting from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the western city of Lviv and countries bordering Ukraine. Watch their latest impressions from the war.
Ukrainian officials have reported that airstrikes hit Lviv on Saturday, after explosions were heard earlier outside the city. DW's Amien Essif reported from a shelter. "This time," he said, "there was what sounded like thunder."
Also in Lviv, Fanny Facsar said many people are starting to realize that even western Ukraine is not safe from Russian attacks.
The United Nations has said more than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale attack on the country in late February — more than half of them to Poland.
In the Polish city of Przemysl, near the border, Birgitta Schülke met with some of the hundreds of Ukrainian women and children who have left their country in recent days.
On Friday, Max Zander was in nearby Rzeszow, where US President Joe Biden met with troops from the 82nd Airborne Division.
Some Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania by foot, while others drove their luxury cars west. What they all had in common was a fear of Russian attacks in nearby Odesa. Sabina Fati reports from Giurgiulesti.