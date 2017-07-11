 Correspondents′ perspectives: DW reports after airstrikes in Lviv | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 27.03.2022

Europe

Correspondents' perspectives: DW reports after airstrikes in Lviv

DW's correspondents have been reporting from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the western city of Lviv and countries bordering Ukraine. Watch their latest impressions from the war.

People watch as smoke rises after an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv

Four missiles hit Lviv just 60 kilometers (roughly 40 miles) from the Polish border

Ukrainian officials have reported that airstrikes hit Lviv on Saturday, after explosions were heard earlier outside the city. DW's Amien Essif reported from a shelter. "This time," he said, "there was what sounded like thunder."

Watch video 01:12

DW's Amien Essif reports after air raids on Lviv

Also in Lviv, Fanny Facsar said many people are starting to realize that even western Ukraine is not safe from Russian attacks.

Watch video 03:47

Fanny Facsar reports from Lviv

The United Nations has said more than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale attack on the country in late February — more than half of them to Poland.

In the Polish city of Przemysl, near the border, Birgitta Schülke met with some of the hundreds of Ukrainian women and children who have left their country in recent days.

Watch video 03:00

Sheltering Ukrainians in Poland

On Friday, Max Zander was in nearby Rzeszow, where US President Joe Biden met with troops from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Watch video 02:48

Biden visiting troops near Polish-Ukraine border

You can keep up with DW's correspondents on Twitter: @dwnews

