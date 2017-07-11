Correspondent perspectives: reporting on the war in Ukraine

Reporting from the Maidan Square in central Kyiv on Saturday, Mathias Bölinger says the city is "eerily quiet, eerily empty". Very few people are on the streets; many have left the city, and others have been spending days in bomb shelters. He says the situation in the southeastern port city of Mariupol is much more dire. People have gone for days without running water and electricity, and much of the city is badly damaged.

Fanny Facsar, who is in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, reports that there had been some skepticism in parts of Ukraine about whether planned ceasefires would actually take place and allow for the establishment of humanitarrian corridors. She says that in the region near the border with Romania, it is still "relatively peaceful," but the residents are "not 100% sure how long they will remain safe."

Monika Sieradzka is in Przemyst, Poland, on the border to Ukraine, where some 40,000 people arrive daily. Among those desperate to escape Ukraine are many fightened children, who have seen the horrors of war first-hand. "A new generation of European refugees carry the baggage of trauma into their new lives," Sieradzka reports.

Frank Hofmann and Grzegorz Szymanowski report from the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing Mediky-Shehyni, where the initial pressure has eased somewhat in the last days. The DW correspondents say the day-long waits and long traffic jams witnessed at the start of the war have been significantly reduced as Polish authorities process the refugees more efficiently and volunteers arrive from around Europe to provide assistance.