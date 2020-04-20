Coronavirus will make life hard for a long time, Angela Merkel says

Germany needs to be prepared to contribute "significantly" to the EU budget in order to shore up the bloc against the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Speaking before lawmakers at the Bundestag in Berlin, Merkel said that, in the spirit of solidarity and as Europe's largest economy, Germany should be prepared to pay more into the EU budget.

"Europe isn't Europe when it doesn't think of itself as Europe," she said.

No to coronabonds

Merkel's speech contained some good and some bad news for Germany's European partners, according to DW Europe editor Georg Matthes.

"Merkel mentioned additional contributions to the EU budget, but it is completely unclear whether this would be grants or whether this would be loans," he said. "Also the amount of money on the table is completely unclear. It leads us back to an age-old row over mutualized debt, which will be very difficult to find a conclusion at this video conference."

The chancellor also spoke out against the idea of EU members taking on collective debt in response to coronavirus, so-called "coronabonds," an instrument members of the bloc have debated for weeks.

Countries like France and Spain, that have been severely impacted by the virus, are in support of the strategy, while Germany and the Netherlands are against.

"The point now is, to help quickly and to have instruments in hand quickly, which can alleviate the effects of the crisis," Merkel said.

She also called on the European Commission, the governing body of the EU, to conduct a study on how the pandemic has affected the bloc and to identify appropriate response measures.

More to follow…

kp/sms (AFP, dpa)

