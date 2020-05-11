Coronavirus vaccine could be ready 'in a year' — EU Medicines Agency

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) said on Thursday that approving a vaccine in a year is an "optimistic" take on tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We can see the possibility if everything goes as planned that some of them (vaccines) could be ready for approval in a year from now, so beginning of 2021," said Marco Cavaleri, who heads the EMA's vaccine division.

Read more: Germany to spend €750 million on coronavirus vaccine

Watch video 02:35 Share TB vaccine against COVID-19? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bwfF Could a tuberculosis vaccine guard against the COVID-19?

ls/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.