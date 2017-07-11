Coronavirus: US reports first case of omicron variant

US health authorities on Wednesday reported the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in the country.

The case was found in the state of California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden, said the infected patient had recently returned from South Africa.

He said the person returned on November 22 and tested positive on November 29, and is self-quarantining.

The person had been vaccinated, but had not received a booster shot. They were experiencing "mild symptoms," Fauci said.

All close contacts of the person have tested negative for the virus.

According to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, the US has suffered the most deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 780,000 people dying from the virus.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.