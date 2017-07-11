Coronavirus latest: US, India see new daily infection highs

India is preparing to put 230 million people into a new weekend lockdown

The US, India, South Africa and Mexico have set new daily infection records

More Latin American political leaders have tested positive for COVID-19

More than 12.2 million recorded cases and nearly 555,000 deaths worldwide

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

06:42 From today, England and Northern Ireland have dropped a rule requiring arrivals from more than 50 countries to self-quarantine for 14 days. Visitors from Germany, France, Spain and Italy are now exempt, but not those from the United States.

The move also clears the way for millions of British tourists to take summer holidays without worrying about being quarantined when they return.

Scotland on Thursday said it will use a similar list but retain quarantine for travel from Spain.

Northern Ireland's decision to align with England's approach sets it at odds with the neighboring Republic of Ireland, with which it shares an open border.

The Irish government has delayed dropping its 14-day quarantine for any country until July 20 and has indicated it is likely to produce a relatively shortlist.

05:10 Hong Kong is set to announce the suspension of all schools after a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases that has fuelled fears of a renewed community spread in the city, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited a medical source as saying that at least 30 more people had tested positive for the virus.

The Asian financial hub reported 42 new cases on Thursday, of which 34 were locally transmitted, marking the second consecutive day of rising local infections.

The total number of cases in the city since late January now stands at 1,366. Seven people have died.

04:00 Germany has reported 442 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the country to 197,783, according to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Germany recorded 12 new deaths, with the total death toll in the country standing at 9,048.

03:50 Australia has said it is capping the number of citizens and permanent residents who can return to the country from overseas.

Australia, which was allowing around 8,000 people to return each week, will allow a maximum of 4,000 people per week from Monday. The country's decision comes amid rising cases of the coronavirus in Australian cities.

The country's second-most populous state of Victoria said on Friday the number of its new coronavirus infections had hit a daily record.

State Premier Daniel Andrews, who said 288 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, urged residents of metropolitan areas of Melbourne to wear masks outdoors.

03:10 The US registered more than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections, setting a one-day record.

The Thursday tally was a slight rise from the previous day when the country saw a rise of at least 60,000 new cases.

It is the largest one-day increase by any country since the pandemic emerged in China last year.

Infections have been on the rise in 41 of the 50 US states for the past two weeks, with states like California, Arizona, Texas and Florida struggling to contain their outbreaks.

Florida registered nearly 9,000 new cases and a daily record of 120 deaths. But Governor Ron DeSantis has urged residents not to be afraid, calling the increases "blips."

"I know we've had a lot of different blips," DeSantis said."We're now at a higher blip than where we were in May and the beginning of June."

Florida is one of the few US states that does not disclose its COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. But more than four dozen hospitals in the state have reportedly reached full capacity in their intensive care units earlier this week.

01:50 Mexico has hit a new record for new coronavirus infections on a single day, with 7,280 cases. This brings the country's COVID-19 tally to 282,283, health ministry data showed.

The country has recorded 730 additional fatalities, bringing its overall death toll to 33,526. The figures surpass those of the previous day, which were also record-high numbers, with 6,995 new cases registered.

It all comes as US carmaker Ford Motor Company expressed concerns about coronavirus restrictions imposed on staffing at factories by Mexico's Chihuahua state.

"With our U.S. plants running at 100 percent, that is not sustainable," he said in a statement. "While we do not expect any impact to production next week, we are continuing to work with government officials on ways to safely and constructively resume remaining production."

01:08 More Latin American political leaders have tested positive for COVID-19. Jeanine Añez Chávez, the president of Bolivia, confirmed that she was infected with the coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said that she plans to stay in isolation for 14 days, after which she will get tested again. Chávez said that she would continue working from isolation.

Her positive result comes at a time when Bolivia's hospitals are overwhelmed by demand and struggling to admit COVID-19 patients. Bolivia currently has 42,984 cases.

Shortly after, Venezuela's socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello, considered the second-most powerful person in the country after President Nicolas Maduro, said he too tested positive for COVID-19.

Cabello said on Twitter that he is isolating and getting treatment. ''We will win!'' he wrote, pledging to recover soon from the illness.

Venezuela is considered one of the world's least prepared countries to confront the pandemic, with a poor healthcare infrastructure where hospitals are routinely short on basic supplies like water, electricity and medicine.

Officials had reported 8,010 confirmed cases and 75 deaths from the virus so far and the country has been on an ongoing lockdown for nearly four months.

The announcements come days after Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus and as the epidemic has intensified in the region.

00:25 South Africa has announced its highest daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases with 13,674 new infections.

The country - Africa's most developed nation - is now a hot spot in the global pandemic with 238,339 total confirmed cases.

Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, has more than a third of the total cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said South Africa could run out of available hospital beds within the month.

00:10 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Latin America and the Caribbean have become a ''hot spot'' for the COVID-19 pandemic, as several countries now have one of the highest per capita infection rates and number of cases in the world.

''Urban transmission of COVID-19 is of special concern to Latin America and the Caribbean as the world's most urbanized developing region,'' a new UN report said.

Some 80% of the region's population lives in cities, Guterres noted, pointing to slums especially in the largest ones as potential breeding grounds.

''COVID-19 represents a massive health, social and economic shock with an immense human toll for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean,'' the report said. ''It is expected to result in the deepest recession in living memory.''

During a video and a briefing for the recently released report, Guterres said that a 9.1% contraction in GDP is expected this year in the region, which would be the ''largest in a century.''

The UN chief said Latin America and the Caribbean already face ''gaping inequalities,'' high levels of informal labor and fragmented health services.

Unemployment in the region is expected to rise to 13.5% from 8.1% last year, affecting more than 44 million people, compared to over 18 million in 2019, the report warned.

The poverty rate is also expected to rise to 37.2% from 30.2%, affecting some 230 million people compared to 185 million last year.

''Women, who make up the majority of the workforce in economic sectors being most affected, now must also bear the brunt of additional caregiving,'' Guterres said. ''Older persons and persons with disabilities are at much higher risk of death from the virus.''

He added that Indigenous peoples, those of African descent, migrants and refugees ''are also suffering disproportionately.''

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jg/mm (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)