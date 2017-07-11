Coronavirus latest: England eases COVID-19 lockdown

Over 11 million cases and 523,000 deaths reported globally

Brazil surpasses 1.5 million infections, over 63,000 deaths reported

England moves to open pubs, restaurants and hairdressers

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:30 Mexico surpassed Italy's tally of coronavirus cases by reporting 6,740 new infections. This brings Mexico's total to 245,251 cases, the ninth-highest in the world.

Mexico also reported 654 deaths, bringing the death toll to 29,843. However, authorities have warned that there may be a further bump in cases as Mexico attempts to revive its economy.

"As we're in an active epidemic, the risk is that as we try to reopen social activities ... we may have more infections and the transmission could be maintained or increase," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told the press.

01:15 The United States has recorded 57,683 new infections in the last 24 hours, the fourth consecutive day of record increases registered by the country. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the US to nearly 2.8 million.

On the eve of the country’s Fourth of July celebrations, the US also reported an additional 728 deaths, bringing the total death toll to over 129,400. A total of seven US states saw daily highs in COVID-19 infections. Texas hit a new peak for hospitalizations, with one doctor calling for a "complete lockdown" in the state to get the virus under control.

Even as multiple states reported record cases, President Donald Trump is set to give a speech at Mount Rushmore, where thousands are expected to gather without practicing social distancing or wearing face masks. In the past, Trump has predicted that the virus would "disappear."

00:12 England is moving towards normalcy with the reopening of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers as the country eases its coronavirus lockdown on Saturday. However, people would still have to maintain social distancing and behave in a responsible manner, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"The success of these businesses, the livelihoods of those who rely on them, and ultimately the economic health of the whole country is dependent on every single one of us acting responsibly," Johnson said. "We must not let them down."

In order to give the establishments a boost, pubs will be allowed to open at 5 a.m. on "Super Saturday," while some hairdressers decided to celebrate the reopening by starting work when the clock struck midnight.

The frenzy over the opening has led to fears that the progress made over the past three months may be lost if people are not cautious. Some changes have been implemented to prevent a possible outbreak from spreading, for example, the number of people inside pubs will be limited and those who visit will have to give their contact details.

There will be no live music and standing at the bar is prohibited.

Watch video 12:06 Share Not just a lung condition Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ekvf COVID-19: Not just a lung condition

00:05 Brazil now has over 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus infections. With 42,223 new cases announced on Friday, the South American country of nearly 210 million has registered 1,539,081 patients. Officials also said 1,290 more people have died, bringing the death toll to 63,174.

Globally, the country's infection numbers are second only to the United States. The latest news comes as some cities, including Rio de Janeiro, are starting to reopen bars, gyms, and restaurants.

President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the risks linked with the virus, which he now dismissed as a "little flu." On Friday, Bolsonaro vetoed parts of a law that would make face-coverings mandatory in places such as churches and schools.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

see/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)