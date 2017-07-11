Coronavirus digest: WHO won't recommend vaccine unless proven safe

Vaccine developments

The World Health Organization has said it will not recommend any coronavirus vaccine unless it has been proven to be effective and safe, even as Russia and China have started using their experimental vaccines before large-scale trials were conducted.

The UN health agency also welcomed the fact that a "considerable number" of vaccine candidates have reached the final stage trials. "In terms of realistic timelines, we are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year," said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris.

Asia

India has become the world's third country to surpass 4 million coronavirus cases, behind only the United States and Brazil with over 6.3 million and 4.1 million cases respectively.

On Saturday, the South Asian country registered a record daily increase in cases with 86,432 confirmed infections. From 3 to 4 million cases in just 13 days, the surge in coronavirus cases in India is now faster than the US and Brazil. As of Saturday, 69,561 people have died of COVID-19 in the country.

India imposed a weekslong nationwide lockdown in March, but the government has since eased restrictions in a bid to revive the economy.

Europe

Germany: Health Minister Jens Spahn alongside Berlin’s State Minister for Health Dilek Kalayci, announced a plan on Saturday to create 5,000 new full-time positions in the public health sector by 2022, including 1,500 doctors, specialist staff and administrative staff by December 31, 2021.

The recruitment drive is part of an investment package of €4 billion ($4.74 billion) which also seeks to modernize the health care system and make jobs more attractive.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier suggested on Saturday holding a memorial for those who have died from the novel coronavirus. Germany has seen 9,324 virus-related deaths since the pandemic hit the country earlier in the year.

Greece: Authorities say coronavirus checks will be carried out on all care homes for the elderly throughout the country within the next 10 days.

Italy: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte denounced a protest organized by coronavirus deniers and anti-vaxxers, planned for Saturday evening in Rome.

"We are dealing with an ongoing pandemic," he said, according to ANSA news agency. "There is a demonstration in Rome today by people who believe it doesn't exist. We will answer them with data," he added.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is currently in a stable condition after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his doctor has announced. Berlusconi was taken into hospital two days ago, where an X-ray revealed he had mild pneumonia in both lungs.

Middle East

Schools in Iran reopened on Saturday for the country’s 15 million students. Classes will consist of a mixture of in-person and online classes.

"This year, we shoulder a heavier burden of responsibility toward our students," said President Hassan Rouhani in a video conference broadcast over national television.

Gaza recorded its highest number of new cases on Saturday after avoiding an outbreak during the first six months of the pandemic. The 177 newly registered cases brought the total to 713. One COVID-related death was also recorded.

Hamas, the Islamist militant group which controls the Palestinian enclave, imposed strict restrictions on its two million inhabitants until further notice.

Americas

United States President Donald Trump has urged citizens to "remain vigilant" over the Labor Day weekend amid concerns of a spike in cases during the holiday.

He added that "we need everyone to be careful" and to "apply common sense" in the interactions with others.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert has said the Midwestern states should particularly be vigilant during the holiday weekend as they have witnessed recent jumps in caseloads.

Previous holidays, including the Memorial Day and the US Independence Day, were followed by an increase in coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Keep your distance, please! These are the coronavirus rules as we know them: Keep a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 6 feet) from others, observe good hygiene and wear a mask. But this does not do justice to the complex reality of how aerosols spread, researchers from Oxford and London (UK) and Cambridge MA (US) have now written in an analysis published in the British Medical Journal.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? This much? Or more? British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to show schoolchildren how it should be done. But what does his gesture mean exactly? Do his fingertips have to be 1.5 meters away from the fingertips of another person? That would be a reasonable interpretation of the regulations. But two arm lengths alone measure 1.5 meters, so distances of 4.5 meters or more could easily result.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Are sheep lengths better? The Icelandic Association of Sheep Breeders has established its own rules: Two sheep lengths are appropriate to avoid infection. One may wonder if face masks are also supposed to be knitted from real sheep's wool. This young shepherd in Senegal may be trying to find out how long a sheep is by pulling its hind leg. The Icelanders already know — exactly 1 meter.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Natural spacers Of course, this could also work. The standard length of a dog leash corresponds pretty exactly to the current coronavirus rules. Could it be a coincidence that a six-foot leash is usually prescribed for places where leashes are compulsory?

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Where does the 2-meter rule come from? The authors led by Lydia Bourouiba, an expert in fluid dynamics and disease transmission at MIT, writes that the rule is outdated. Two meters was the distance recommended by the German physician C. Flügge in 1897. Visible droplets that he had caught within this distance were still contagious. A 1948 study showed that 90% of streptococci coughed out in droplets flew no further than 1.7 meters.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Two meters are not enough The 1948 study was published in the American Medical Journal. It also showed that 10% of streptococci flew much further: up to 2.9 meters. If that were the case, perhaps the people on this lawn on the banks of the Rhine in Dusseldorf would be safe — if every other circle remained free. But wait a minute — we are not dealing with streptococci (bacteria) here, but with viruses.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Viruses spread via aerosols Viruses are much smaller than bacteria, so they can float around for hours and spread better in the air. This is why the researchers recommend that the distance between people should not be the only safety criterion but that other factors should be considered, too: How well a room is ventilated, whether people are wearing masks, and whether they are silent, speaking softly or singing and shouting.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Do not sing or cough Numerous studies have also shown that coughing can propel veritable parcels of viruses up to 8 meters through the air. Speaking or singing loudly also spread a lot of aerosols and droplets about the room. If, however, people only speak quietly, as in a library, and sit in the fresh air, safe distances can be smaller again.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? How long should I stay in the room? The duration of a stay in a contaminated room and how many people are in that room are also decisive factors when assessing the risk of infection. The researchers have used those factors to develop a traffic light model. The clear result: In rooms with a high occupancy, you should generally stay only for a short time, make sure they are well aired, wear a mask and speak quietly.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? No mask needed here Here, however, the traffic light of the UK-US research team would show green. Outside, people can be safe for long periods of time even without a mask, provided there are few people around, everything is well ventilated and no one talks much. But even so, will the distance between deck chairs being measured here be enough? Author: Fabian Schmidt



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that he will be tested regularly for coronavirus during his election campaign against Trump.

Mexico: Several states have run out of death certificates, a grim reflection of the number of deaths related to the coronavirus.

The federal forms started running out about 15-20 days ago in three states; Baja California, the State of Mexico, and Mexico City, officials said.

One million new forms have been printed and are being distributed, authorities said.

With 66,851 deaths, Mexico has the fourth-highest level of COVID-19 fatalities in the world.

Brazil's indigenous and environmental organizations launched a contact tracing app on Friday to help indigenous communities curb the spread of the coronavirus in their lands.

The app, dubbed "COVID-10 Indigenous Alert," aims to help people identify the areas with high infection rates using data from the country's health ministry and several sources representing the indigenous population.

"The application maps and periodically updates the situation regarding the pandemic in cities within a 100-kilometer radius of indigenous lands," the Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB) and the Amazon Environmental Research Institute said in a statement.

Oceania

Police in Australia made several arrests as part of a crackdown against anti-coronavirus lockdown protests in Melbourne on Saturday. Around 300 people took part in the protest in the city which is, along with the rest of the state of Victoria, currently under tight restrictions.

Victoria’s death toll reached 661 on Saturday, out of a total of 748 nationwide.

