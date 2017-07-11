Coronavirus digest: Unions torn over Biden vaccine mandate

The labor movement in the United States is split over the sweeping new vaccine requirements brought in by President Joe Biden.

The movement wants to both support its political ally in Biden and protect its members against coronavirus, but it also wants to ensure that workers' rights are not trampled.

The vaccine mandate that Biden announced on Thursday could affect as many as 100 million people in the US, including all workers in businesses with 100 or more employees.

Meanwhile, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is "ill-conceived, divisive, and un-American.''

"At a time in which we are called to work together, forced medical procedures run counter to our collective sense of fairness and liberty,'' Republican Dunleavy said in a statement.

"My administration is aggressively identifying every tool at our disposal to protect the inherent individual rights of all Alaskans,'' he added.

Here's the latest on coronavirus from around the world:

Americas

In Florida, an appeals court ruled in favor of Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday, reinstating his ban on mask mandates in the state's public schools.

The decision by the First District Court of Appeals has reversed a previous ruling by a Florida district court judge who ruled — in a lawsuit brought by parents — that the state did not have the authority to ban the face-covering requirements.

"No surprise here — the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decisions for their children," DeSantis said in a tweet . "I will continue to fight for parents' rights."

Top US health officials believe that the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus jab could be authorized for children aged 5-11 years by the end of October, news agency Reuters said on Saturday, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

The time frame is based on the assumption that Pfizer will have enough data from clinical trials to apply for emergency use authorization for the age group from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) towards the end of this month, the sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Several of Zoo Atlanta's population of western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo reported on Friday.

Handlers had earlier noticed a number of gorillas showing signs of mild coughing, runny noses and a small loss of appetite.

While the statement from the zoo did not mention how many of the gorillas appeared to be infected, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said 13 had tested positive .

Europe

Germany on Saturday reported 11,214 new coronavirus infections, according to figures published by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The country also registered 45 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The seven-day incidence rate dropped to 82.8 from 83.8 the previous day.

Oceania

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New Zealand, casting a shadow on optimism that the country was on the road to become virus-free once more.

The country on Saturday reported 23 new cases of coronavirus infection.

The new infections were all in the hotspot of Auckland.

Australia's Victoria state saw its biggest daily spike in locally acquired cases of coronavirus in over a year.

The state — Australia's second-most populous— registered 450 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Australian state of Queensland said on Saturday that it could impose a snap lockdown after a cluster of coronavirus infections.

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, after a family tested positive for the virus.

Authorities said the coming few days would be critical to determine whether a lockdown was required.

"If we start seeing any seeding, then we may have to take very quick, fast action. But at the moment, it's contained to the family," state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

