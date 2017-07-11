Coronavirus digest: France to step up vaccine rollout amid criticism

Health authorities in France pledged to offer quicker COVID-19 vaccination to a wider group of medical workers from next week, amid flak for the country's slow inoculation drive.

In his New Year's address to the nation on Thursday night, President Emmanuel Macron said he would not allow "unjustifiable delays" in efforts to immunize citizens against the coronavirus.

Earlier in the evening, Health Minister, Olivier Veran, said the vaccine rollout would cover healthcare workers aged 50 and over from Monday.

Macron — who has just recovered from COVID-19 — is under pressure to speed up the rollout.

So far the vaccine plan had only included healthcare workers above the age of 65 and care home residents.

Since Sunday — when a 78-year-old got the first shot — less than 200 people have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in France, compared to 78,000 in Germany.

Authorities have defended the slow pace, saying that they were giving people time to consider the choices, in a bid to win over a vaccine-skeptical nation.

Britain is gearing up to reopen its Nightingale field hospitals in response to a spike in cases of the new strain of coronavirus.

The country's Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace, told Times Radio that the military, which helped build them, "stands ready" to help staff the hospitals if the National Health Service falls short of critical care beds.

Seven Nightingale hospitals were built across England during the first wave of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the NHS said the temporary facilities across England "are being readied to admit patients once again should they be needed," news agency AFP reported.

He added that "in anticipation of pressures rising from the spread of the new variant infection," NHS has been asked to ensure the Nightingale hospital in London was "ready to admit patients as needed" and that reactivation was underway.

As per the latest government data, a total of 944,539 people in the UK had received a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as of Sunday.

The Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine, the second approved shot for public use in the country, is also set to be administered from next week.

Finland has extended its ban on passenger flights from Britain until January 11 over fears about the spread of the new variant of the virus, Finnish Transport and Communications Agency announced on Thursday.

The nation has reported some of the lowest infection numbers in Europe since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the new UK strain — which is more transmissible — was detected in two people in Finland.

Slovakia is implementing stricter coronavirus measures as it steps into the new year.

A ban has been imposed on travel between districts. Ski resorts and hotels have been ordered to shut down.

People will not be allowed to meet anyone from a different household.

The restrictions will come into effect on January 1 and are scheduled to last until January 24.

The Slovak government took the decision during an emergency session on New Year's eve following a record number of cases.

An expert group has cautioned about the strain on the country's healthcare system,saying that hospitals could run out of personnel and critical equipment like lung ventilators within two weeks.

Canada will now require all air travelers above the age of 5 to test negative for COVID-19 before arrival into the country.

The measure will be implemented from January 7, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Thursday.

The decision comes after pictures on social media showing maskless Canadian tourists abroad, triggered calls to tighten travel measures amid a rising caseload.

