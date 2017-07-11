Coronavirus digest: Donald Trump promises vaccine 'in a matter of weeks'

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 53 million people globally and killed at least 1.3 million. Of those deaths, over 244,000 were in the United States, which has reported 10 million infections.

In response to surging infections, US President Donald Trump said that "whatever happens," his administration won’t order new lockdowns and that only "time will tell" if another administration would impose one.

Trump also said a coronavirus vaccine could be available to the public as soon as April next year. He said a vaccine would ship "in a matter of weeks" to vulnerable populations.

The Food and Drug Administration, however, has not yet been asked to grant the necessary emergency approvals, scientific head of Operation Warp Speed Moncef Slaoui said two vaccines and two therapeutics may be granted emergency use by the end of the year. He said he expects to have enough vaccines to immunize 20 million Americans in December and another 20 million a month later.

Americas

The governors of Oregon and New Mexico ordered near-lockdowns Friday in the most aggressive response yet to rising infections, despite other US states resisting any forms of shutdowns.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has imposed a two-week-stay-at-home order.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered a two-week "freeze" starting Wednesday. All Oregon businesses will be required to close their offices to the public and work from home instead "to the greatest extent possible."

Mexico has reported 5,558 new cases and 568 deaths, bringing the official totals to 997,393 cases and 97,624 deaths.

Asia

South Korea has recorded 205 new coronavirus cases, surpassing 200 for the first time since September, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported.

Of the new cases, 166 were domestically transmitted and 39 imported. More than 65% of the locally transmitted cases were from Seoul and the northwestern province of Gyeonggi, a densely populated region close to Seoul.

South Korean authorities began fining people who violate face mask rules in public.

Those who fail to wear masks in shops, nightclubs, malls, theme parks and hair salons face fines of up to 100,000 won (€76, $89.75), while the business operators could pay up to 3 million won in fines.

Mainland China registered 18 new coronavirus cases, up from eight cases a day earlier. In a statement, the National Health Commission said all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, dropped to 10 from 15 reported a day

earlier. The Commission said all asymptomatic cases were imported.

Mainland China has confirmed a total of 86,325 COVID-19 cases. The country's death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

mvb/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)