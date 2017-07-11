Coronavirus digest: Deaths in Australia reach record high

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday as its second-largest state declared an emergency in hospitals to cope with record patient admissions.

The country reported a total of 74 deaths across its three most-populous states: New South Wales (36), Victoria (22) and Queensland (16).

"Today, is a very difficult day for our state," New South Wales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet told the media.

Only four of those who died in NSW had received their booster shot, leading the state's health officials to call on people to avoid delays in getting their third dose.

"There needs to be a sense of urgency in embracing the booster doses," NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said. "For omicron, we know that the protection is lower and we need that next boosting to get that higher level of protection."

Meanwhile, Victoria declared an emergency for hospitals in the state's capital, Melbourne, and several regional hospitals from Wednesday due to a staff crunch and rising hospitalization rate.

Nearly 5,000 staff are absent in the state because they have either contracted the virus or are close contacts with people who have been infected.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments on COVID-19 from around the world:

Asia

In China, the postal service has ordered workers to disinfect foreign parcels, and authorities urged people to wear masks and gloves when opening their delivery packages, especially the ones from abroad.

Tuesday's measures come after authorities suggested that the first case of the omicron variant found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada.

Multiple small outbreaks over the past few weeks — including in Beijing — have challenged China's stringent policy of targeting zero COVID-19 cases.

Hong Kong authorities say they will cull some 2,000 small animals, including hamsters, after a series of infections at a pet store. The city is also to stop the sale of hamsters and the import of small mammals, officials say.

In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to impose a state of quasi-emergency. This will mean more severe restrictions on dining and gatherings in 13 regions, including Tokyo. The measures are to be in effect from January 21 to February 13.

China is taking a particularly rigorous approach to taming the pandemic

Europe

Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, on Tuesday reported a new record seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people of 553.2 — up from 528.2 a day previously. The number of new daily cases was 74,405.

And according to a study cited by the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, 43% of all households in Germany say they have suffered losses of income or savings during the pandemic. The main groups affected were 30- to 39-year-old employees, single parents or caregivers, the self-employed and workers in the health, social welfare, entertainment and arts sectors.

The Czech Republic has recorded its biggest daily jump in COVID cases since December 1, reporting 20,270 new infections on Monday as the omicron variant gains ground. The country this week began mandatory testing of employees at companies.

Americas

Ecuador has declared a red alert across most of the country, following a 10-fold rise in COVID-19 cases. Schools have also been shut until January 21.

Canada has approved Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment for mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults. However, it said not many doses were currently available owing to global supply shortages.

