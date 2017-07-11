Coronavirus digest: CDC recommends masks for US schools

The US public health agency said schools across the country should continue using masks for the 2020-2021 academic year, as it will take time to vaccinate all students.

In its latest guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said all schools — kindergarten through grade 12 — "should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing."

The new guidelines come soon after the agency eased mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It no longer recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds, and in many indoor settings.

However, the CDC said that all people in school facilities and buses must wear masks at all times. A distance of six feet (1.8 meters) must be maintained between teachers and students.

Earlier this week, the agency backed a plan to begin using the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine in adolescents aged 12-15.

However, the World Health Organization has urged rich countries to consider donating COVID-19 vaccine shots to the COVAX distribution scheme, which supplies shots to poorer nations, before vaccinating children.

Europe

Germany's Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) has warned that all residents who have been vaccinated against the virus may need to go through the inoculation process again next year.

STIKO Chairman Thomas Mertens said the virus was here to stay, and that vaccinated people should prepare themselves for the fact that they may need to get a coronavirus booster shot.

Germany recorded 8,500 new cases of the virus on Sunday, taking the country's total caseload to 3,593,434, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. The reported death toll rose by 71 to 86,096.

Portugal has eased entry restrictions for visitors from EU countries that have the virus relatively under control. Bloc members with a 14-day incidence of less than 500 will now be allowed into the country.

The relaxation also applies to Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Britain.

However, everyone over the age of 2 must present a negative PCR coronavirus test — not older than 72 hours — at entry.

Greece has formally opened to visitors in a bid to help its flailing tourism industry in the leadup to summer. After months of virus-related restrictions, the country will also open up its museums, including the Acropolis, to tourists.

After more than six months, Poland is set to allow outdoor dining again, but customers will only be allowed to occupy every second table. The relaxation was hailed by residents, who celebrated by visiting bars and restaurants overnight.

Asia

As Taiwan upgrades the coronavirus alert level in the capital Taipei and the surrounding areas, authorities have asked people to avoid panic buying of daily-use items like instant noodles and toilet paper.

"After more than a year of preparation, the country's anti-pandemic materials, civilian goods and raw materials are sufficient, and the stores are also operating as usual to replenish goods," President Tsai Ing-wen said.

Firefighters put out a massive fire at one of the largest hospitals in the Philippines early Sunday, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of patients. The fire at Manila's Philippine General Hospital, which is treating coronavirus patients, blazed for nearly five hours before being put out.

According to hospital staff, the fire started in an operating room supply area. Several patients were moved to nearby hospitals.

Americas

The island nation of Trinidad and Tobago has declared a state of emergency to contain a spike in the number of coronavirus infections and related deaths. Authorities have also imposed a nighttime curfew.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley warned that the dual-island state was seeing a third wave of the virus.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places A difficult mountain climb Medical staff who want to vaccinate the inhabitants of the mountainous regions of southeastern Turkey must be physically fit. Ensuring vaccinations in the mountain villages is particularly important, Dr. Zeynep Eralp told DW. "People often live close together, and an infection could spread quickly," she said. Also, people don't like going to hospitals, so "we have to go to them."

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Through snow and ice Many elderly people can't make the journey to a vaccination center. In the Maira Valley in the western Italian Alps, close to the border with France, doctors go from house to house to give residents older than 80 their COVID-19 shot. A blessing from the roadside Madonna is a bonus.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Flight to the remote north Carrying a single vial containing several doses of vaccine, this nurse is en route to Eagle, a town on the Yukon River in the US state of Alaska with fewer than 100 inhabitants. Indigenous people are prioritized in many immunization programs. Depending on where they live, the nearest health clinic can be far away.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Some need convincing Anselmo Tunubala washes his hands before vaccinating an elderly lady. Every day, the 49-year-old is out and about in the mountains of southwestern Colombia, telling people in the local language about the importance of a vaccination. He is a member of the Misak, many of whom are skeptical about vaccination because they tend to rely on traditional medicine and the guidance of religious leaders.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Hours of walking The men and women in the above photo walked up to four hours to get their coronavirus shot in the remote village of Nueva Colonia in central Mexico. They belong to the indigenous Wixarika people, perhaps better known under the name Huichol.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Holding steady For her shot, Olga Pimentel simply pulled up her boat next to that of the vaccination team. The community of Nossa Senhora do Livramento on the Rio Negro in Brazil can only be reached by river. "Beautiful! It hardly hurt," the 72-year-old laughed and shouted, "Viva o SUS!" — "long live Brazil's public health service!"

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Vaccination by candlelight For a long time, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro campaigned against COVID-19 vaccinations in Brazil. But in the meantime, the campaign has taken off. Indigenous people and quilombolas, descendants of African slaves, were among the first to be vaccinated. Raimunda Nonata, 70, lives in a community without power so she got her shot by candlelight.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Paddle over the lake After their vaccination, an elderly woman and her daughter paddle away from the island of Bwama, the largest in Lake Bunyonyi in Uganda. The government in the central African country is trying to supply remote areas with the vaccine.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Rough terrain Another journey over the water — but his time, no boat. On the way to the village of Jari in Zimbabwe, this vaccination team had to navigate a flooded road. According to the African Union's health agency, Africa CDC, fewer than 1% of the population in Zimbabwe has been fully vaccinated to date. Medical staff came first.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Welcome house call Japan may have huge, sprawling cities, but many people also live in small, isolated villages with only a few hundred inhabitants — like here, in Kitaaiki. Residents who can't make it to the next city are happy to welcome the doctor and a vaccine at home.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Valuable goods Indonesia launched its vaccination campaign in January. From Banda Aceh, the medical team traveled via boat to remote islands. The vaccines in the cooler are so valuable that the team was accompanied by security personnel.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Superspreader event? India has been hardest hit by the pandemic in recent weeks. In mid-March, medical personnel made their way to the village of Bahakajari on the Brahmaputra River, where a group of women registered for their COVID-19 shot. None wore face masks or kept a safe distance. Author: Uta Steinwehr



