Coronavirus: BioNTech says vaccine safe for kids 5 to 11

Pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer said Monday that their jointly produced coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective for chilldren from the ages of 5 to 11.

What did the companies say?

"In participants five to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses," Germany-based BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer said in a joint statement.

The two firms are going to hand over trial data to regulatory bodies in the EU, US and other parts of the world "as soon as possible." Over 2,200 children took part in the trial.

The children in the vaccine trial received two doses of 10 micrograms, spaced 21 days apart. Older age groups typically receive two shots of 30 micrograms.

The smaller dosage meant the children experienced fewer side effects, such as sore arms or achiness, than older age groups.

Coronavirus cases surge among children in US, other countries

The statement comes as coronavirus cases among children surge in the United States and in other parts of the world.

"We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said, while adding that "since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen about 240 percent in the US."

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12. Other vaccine makers, such as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, area also testing their jabs on younger children.

The vaccine could greatly faciliate the safe return of school children to in-person classes in the US, UK and in other countries. Many Western nations have been reluctant to give jabs to children due to the lack of available data on safety and efficacy.

Israel has already greenlit vaccinations for children aged 5-11 who are at risk of serious illness from the virus. Cuba has vaccinated children as young as two-years-old to reopen schools.

wd/rt (AP, AFP)