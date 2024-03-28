  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentDenmark

Copenhagen - Hip, Green, Sustainable

March 28, 2024

Copenhagen is renowned for being bike friendly and for its cutting-edge design and architecture.

Image: ZDF

But the Danish capital has also become a hub of environmental protection and sustainability.

Image: ZDF

Once a fishing village, today Copenhagen is a bustling metropolis where designers turn fabric remnants into hip fashion and restaurants grow lettuce in indoor warehouses. City architect Camilla van Deurs says the goal is to create a livable city. Internationally renowned Copenhagen-based architect Bjarke Ingels calls it ‘hedonistic sustainability.’ The documentary shows us around the city and introduces us to the people that are helping to make Copenhagen one of the best places in the world to live.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 01.04.2024 – 18:15 UTC
MON 01.04.2024 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 02.04.2024 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 02.04.2024 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 02.04.2024 – 12:15 UTC
TUE 02.04.2023 – 15:15 UTC
TUE 02.04.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 03.04.2024 – 07:30 UTC
WED 03.04.2024 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4