COP27: Activists rally for climate reparations

Climate activists in Sharm El-Sheikh criticized developed nations for stalling negotiations on a compensation framework, with the US rejecting the plan outright.

Hundreds of protesters on Saturday took to the streets at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), in the Egyptian town of Sharm El-Sheikh, urging developed nations to compensate poorer areas of the world for damage caused by climate change.

It was the largest march since the climate conference began in the Egyptian resort town on November 6, but not as large as the last conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Activists have blamed the high costs of travel and accommodation, along with restrictions in the isolated city for limiting the number of demonstrators.

Those who did make it on Saturday called for climate justice, criticizing developed nations for stalling negotiations to create a framework of compensation.

Saturday's rallies also called for human and gender rights, with protesters saying both are linked to climate justice and urged for an end to a crackdown on rights and environmental activists, especially in developing nations.

US, UK using 'delay tactics'

Environmental NGO Greenpeace said that while many developed countries sought to address the compensation framework, the US and Britain were blocking progress on the issue by "consistently using delay tactics" to ensure that no agreement is reached on the issue until at least 2024.

"All the talk of deadlines and complexities about loss and damage is just code for climate delay, which is disappointing, but not surprising," said Yeb Sano, who leads the Greenpeace delegation in Egypt.

"How to restore the trust lost between the global north and global south? Five words: loss and damage finance facility," Sano added, in reference to the current plan that is being discussed.

But US Climate Envoy cleared the air, saying ''it's a well known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some ... legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability. That's just not happening."

Kerry added that money could still be paid out, eventually, but in different forms such as aid tied into existing funds, requiring contributions from all major emitters.

No agreement on 1.5 degrees

As the two-week conference hit its midway point, negotiators were still drafting deals on a wide range of issues that will be presented to ministers next week.

One main issue in the conference is the pledge to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), which countries reaffirmed in the last COP in Glasgow. The figure was the main recommendation from the Paris climate accord.

In Egypt, negotiators have sought to "keep 1.5 alive,'' but UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that the temperature goal is on life support "and the machines are rattling.''

US Climate Envoy John Kerry said some countries have opposed the temperature goal. "There are very few countries, but a few, that have raised the issue of not mentioning this word or that word," Kerry said when asked about opposition by some governments to mentioning the 1.5C target.

