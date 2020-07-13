 Conny Plank: The visionary behind Kraftwerk and Krautrock | Music | DW | 13.07.2020

Music

Conny Plank: The visionary behind Kraftwerk and Krautrock

One of the most innovative pop music producers of the 1970s and '80s, Plank recorded groundbreaking albums by Kraftwerk and Krautrock pioneers like Neu! before riding the British New Wave with Ultravox and Eurythmics.

  • Conny Plank (Christa Fast)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Music visionary

    His vast musical spectrum ranged from jazz, rock, pop, electronic and folk to experimental and avant-garde rock. Conny Plank was one of the most innovative and revered music producers in pop history – long before the producer "stars" of the 1990s and 2000s. In view of his premature death in 1987 at the age of 47, one wonders what other new sounds he might have inspired.

  • Duke Ellington and his Orchestra onstage in 1967 (picture-alliance/AP/Frings)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Duke Ellington & His Orchestra

    Having already worked with jazz luminaries such as Alexander von Schlippenbach, Plank teamed up with the world-renowned jazz musician and his orchestra in Cologne in 1970 to record a discordant, experimental studio session. Featuring three takes of two different tunes, Plank was able to lure old master Ellington out of his comfort zone. The session was finally released as an album in 2015.

  • Kraftwerk members, all dressed in black, pose in front of camera (picture-alliance/dpa/Höft)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Kraftwerk

    Considered one of the world's most influential bands, Kraftwerk, the electro pioneers from Düsseldorf, were already working with Plank when they were still known as Organisation and released the LP "Tone Float." In the following years, Plank helped Kraftwerk develop their unique sound, culminating with the landmark 'Autobahn' album in 1974.

  • The band Neu! with a child wielding drumsticks and a woman holding an accordion on a studio stage (Peter Lindbergh)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Neu!

    When Klaus Dinger and Michael Rother left Kraftwerk to form Neu! with "hidden member" Conny Plank, they created the famous Motorik beat, a continuous, pulsating 4/4 rhythm that became the trademark of Krautrock – as the experimental West German sound was dubbed in England. "Hallogallo," the pounding 10-minute opening track of Neu!'s self-titled first album, came to define the Motorik sound.

  • Can pose laughing in 1972 (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Breuer)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Can

    Plank worked with many of the acts under the Krautrock moniker, although the term was barely used in Germany. Can, an experimental rock band from Cologne, became one of the best-known exponents of the genre, though Plank only mixed the band's 1978 record, "Out of Reach." But the midwife of avant-garde rock also produced key Krautrockers like Guru Guru, Cluster, Kraan and La Düsseldorf.

  • Rudolf Schenker and Klaus Meine of the Scorpions (picture-alliance/dpa/Everett Collection)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Scorpions

    Plank put his signature on the early work of the Hanover hard rockers and the best-selling German band of all time. Under Plank' guiding hand, Scorpions' 1972 debut album "Lonesome Crow" featured a dark, psychedelic sound. The seminal collaboration is discussed by Scorpions' Rudolf Schenker (top left) in the 2017 film "Conny Plank: The Potential of Noise," made by Plank's son Stephan.

  • The Band Ultravox (Getty Images/Hultan Archive)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Ultravox

    The British New Wave trailblazers recorded "Systems Of Romance" with Conny Plank at the mixers. The band's third and probably most electronic album ushered in a long, fruitful collaboration between the Londoners and the German producer. Also produced by Plank: Ultravox's biggest hit, the single "Vienna," giving him major international status.

  • DAF singer Gabi Delgado-Lopez and Robert Goerl on stage (picture-alliance/Jazzarchiv/R. Merkel)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    D.A.F. - Deutsch-Amerikanische Freundschaft

    Plank later produced the Düsseldorf-based electropunk band featuring Gabi Delgado-López (front) and Robert Görl (rear). Combining punk, pop and electronic music, D.A.F. were luminaries of the Neue Deutsche Welle movement - which also featured bands like Nena before veering into techno. Görl once praised the way Plank "left musicians to their own devices" before adding an essential "boost."

  • Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox perform (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Eurythmics

    Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox produced their debut album "In The Garden" alongside Plank. An impressive team of collaborators came to his studio in Wolperath to work on the record, including blondie drummer Clem Burke, Robert Görl from D.A.F. and Can's Holger Czukay and Jaki Liebezeit. The album was not commercially successful but helped the duo find their sound before they became global stars.

  • David Bowie (picture-alliance/dpa/H. H. Kirmer)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Rejected: David Bowie

    Also strongly influenced by Krautrock bands, the Thin White Duke tried to convince Plank to produce an album with him in the late 1970s. While living in Berlin and creating his legendary trilogy of records, Bowie travelled to Wolperath to meet Plank and took a seat in his legendary kitchen. But Plank refused. No one knows why, but one wonders what might have been.

  • Brian Eno 1974 (picture-alliance/J. Angel)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Brian Eno

    Bowie's collaborator and producer Brian Eno had more luck with Plank. Recording numerous albums with him in the 70s and 80s, he returned to Wolperath regularly. In addition to his success with bands like Roxy Music and as a solo artist, Eno became a sought-after producer with the likes of Grace Jones, Coldplay and U2.

  • U2 singer Bono (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

    Also rebuffed: U2

    Despite mediation from Brian Eno, Plank decided he couldn't work with U2 frontman Bono (pictured) due to his ego. "I can't work with this singer," said Plank before turning down one of the biggest bands in the world. Perhaps he feared not finding what he once called "that utterly naïve moment of 'innocence'" that inspired him "to hit the button at just the right time to capture it."

    Author: Philipp Jedicke (sb)


Fifty years ago this July, a still completely unknown German band by the name of Kraftwerk started recording its debut album at the Kling-Klang-Studio in the West German city of Düsseldorf. It was the beginning of a fruitful collaboration and two extraordinary international careers: Kraftwerk became one of the most influential German bands, and Conny Plank one of the most important music producers of his time.

Jazz as university of life

Born in 1940, Plank grew up in Kaiserslautern, Rhineland-Palatinate, where many US soldiers were stationed. Like many young people of his generation, he was deeply impressed by America's troop entertainment, by jazz and musical improvisation. At the same time Plank was fascinated by technology and driven by curiosity. He quit his first job as a broadcast technician at Europawelle Saar because he felt it wasn't creative enough.

Read moreKraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider dies at 73

He found his first musical home at the Rhenus recording studio in Cologne. His mentor, sound engineer Wolfgang Hirschmann, recognized Plank's talent and not only let him do his thing, but soon gave the young man increased responsibility. He was sound assistant for Marlene Dietrich concerts and engineer for a session that was to become decisive for Plank's career: US jazz great Duke Ellington prepared for performances with his orchestra in the studio. Plank begged him to record something on the spot — and Ellington agreed.

Conny Plank sits at the faders, clad in a fur coat (Christa Fast)

"He only felt himself when at work," said Annette Humpe about Conny Plank, here working the faders in Hamburg (1969)

During the recording, Plank managed to lure the veteran jazz musician from his comfort zone. For the first time in a long while, Ellington improvised more, the result an album that is completely unusual for Ellington, released by Herbert Grönemeyer's label Grönland Records in 2015. After the sessions, Ellington is said to have told Plank: "Young man, you're doing a great sound." The remark sealed Plank's decision to become a producer.

Studio in a former pig barn

In 1974, he moved to and set up his legendary studio on an old farm in Wolperath, a village half an hour's drive from Cologne. The words "recorded by Conny Plank in Conny's Studio near Cologne" were a seal of quality on record covers. During the production phases the musicians lived on the farm with Conny, his wife Christa Fast and their son Stephan. They shared the house and the bathroom, and ate meals together at the kitchen table.

Old German half-timered house (Christa Fast)

"Conny's Studio" in the small town of Wolperath was a pilgrimage site and a meeting place for creative minds (photo: 1980)

Plank was an extraordinary producer in every sense. His goal: to make bands sound exactly the way they wanted to sound — and should sound.

He didn't mind requests like "this is where it should sound like a sunrise." However, if artists dropped the names of other artists as a reference, they risked being kicked out of the studio. Conny wanted authenticity.

"Conny made every production unique. I became unique through Conny Plank," says Italian singer-songwriter Gianna Nannini.

Modesty and dedication

"The producer's job, as I understand the job ... is to create an atmosphere completely without fear or reservations, to find the very naive moment of 'innocence' and then press the button in time to capture the moment," Plank told Musikexpress magazine in 1982.

"That is all," he added."You can learn everything." He had no patience with oversized egos. Long conversations with musicians in the farm kitchen were test runs to see whether they clicked, and could work together.

Man and woman smiling and sitting on a couch (WDR)

Rock singer and composer Gianna Nannini with Conny Plank's son Stephan

Innovation and improvisation had been firmly anchored in Plank's musical DNA through his earlier interest in jazz. It was the moment of letting go of musical preconceptions, of being "freed from his thoughts," that was as important as finding new sounds.

Plank also considered noise a form of music. If he had a particular sound in mind, he would do everything to create it, sometimes isolating sounds from machines or tape recordings until he found what he was looking for.

Krautrock and electro

Almost incidentally, Plank's experiments allowed for the emergence of Krautrock and new electronic music genres in west Germany. Apart from Kraftwerk, many other groundbreaking bands worked with Plank, including Neu!, Cluster, Guru Guru and Moebius.

This generation of German postwar musicians developed a unique new sound that was free from the burden of their own musical pasts. It was also independent of the dominant UK and US pop musical exports at the time.

The freedom and innovation of the sound created in the Rhineland especially impressed musicians and journalists in the UK. It wasn't long before artists like Brian Eno, Eurythmics and Ultravox set off for Wolperath to taste some of the creative freedom.

Dave Stewart, Annie Lennox und Conny Plank um 1979 (Christa Fast)

The Eurythmics in Conny Plank's studio around the year 1979 (left-to-right: Dave Stewart, Annie Lennox and Conny Plank)

Even David Bowie, at that time massively influenced by Krautrock, wanted to record with Plank. But Plank refused for unknown reasons. He also knocked back U2 — Plank felt Bono had too much of an ego.

A 'sound artist' at heart

While his fame abroad grew steadily, Plank was less well known in Germany. He was busily recording concerts during Eurythmics' Revenge tour when he died in 1987 at the age of 47 from laryngeal cancer.

In his award-winning documentary film Conny Plank: The Potential of Noise, Plank's son Stephan set out to learn more about the father he lost as a teenager, getting Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, Scorpions, Gianna Nannini and many others to share memories of the master innovator.

Shooting the film was an exciting, emotional journey, Stephan Plank says: "Since my father died when I was 13 years old, I didn't have the opportunity to meet the producer Conny Plank. With this film I managed to merge the dad and the producer in my mind."

The documentary subjects commonly recall Conny Plank's relentless focus on sound innovation. "He was a sound artist, he dedicated his life to sound," says Hans-Joachim Roedelius of the Krautrock bands Cluster and Harmonia.

Watch video 03:31

Kraftwerk -- Live in Moscow

