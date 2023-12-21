Congo factory aims to eliminate plastic bags

Nature and EnvironmentDemocratic Republic of CongoCongo factory aims to eliminate plastic bagsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentDemocratic Republic of CongoZanem Nety Zaidi12/21/2023December 21, 2023A factory in Goma, Congo, produces biodegradable bags, which its founder hopes will start replacing the plastic bags strewn about the city's streets and clogging up its sewers.https://p.dw.com/p/4a9guAdvertisement