Austrian singer Conchita Wurst, born Thomas Neuwirth, became one of the world's most famous drag queens when he/she won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" in 2014. Wurst uses male pronouns when referring to himself, but female pronouns to describe Conchita. In 2018, he/she received a lot of attention for admitting to having been infected with HIV for years.