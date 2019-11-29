Visit the new DW website

Conchita Wurst

Renowned for winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2014, the Austrian drag queen performer often only uses the stage name Conchita, a female character noted for her beard.

Austrian singer Conchita Wurst, born Thomas Neuwirth, became one of the world's most famous drag queens when he/she won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" in 2014. Wurst uses male pronouns when referring to himself, but female pronouns to describe Conchita. In 2018, he/she received a lot of attention for admitting to having been infected with HIV for years.

Is the Eurovision Song Contest too 'gay' for Hungary? 29.11.2019

Hungary has pulled out of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest that will take place in Rotterdam. No reason was given, but many people are speculating that the decision is related to the government's homophobic stance.
Conchita Wurst's HIV revelation shows an updated idea of AIDS 17.04.2018

Singer Conchita Wurst recently admitted to having been infected with HIV for years. Ulrich Heide, managing director of the German AIDS Foundation, told DW how people infected with the virus live with their condition.

Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst reveals he has HIV 16.04.2018

Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst has revealed he has been receiving regular treatment for HIV for several years. The Austrian singer said he was forced to share his diagnosis after being blackmailed by an ex-boyfriend.
Eurovision exhibition in the ABBA Museum goes down memory lane 09.05.2016

In Stockholm, the exhibition "Good Evening Europe" showcases outfits worn by Eurovision Song Contest winners, from ABBA to Conchita Wurst; from glitzy to downright scary. Rediscover the the most famous ones here.
Eurovision exhibition in the ABBA Museum goes down memory lane 09.05.2016

"Good Evening Europe" at the ABBA Museum in Stockholm showcases the garb of song contest winners, from ABBA to Conchita Wurst, while playing videos of contest broadcasts since 1956.
10 things you didn't know about Eurovision 18.05.2015

Ok, we all know about the ostentatious wind machines and the glitter. But here are 10 things about the Eurovision Song Contest that might surprise you, in the titillating lead-up to Saturday's oh-so-fabulous finale.
Conchita Wurst: singer and author 04.03.2015

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst has released an autobiography and new single just in time for the run up to this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The bearded diva took the crown at the event in 2014.
Conchita Wurst launches autobiography in Berlin 03.03.2015

Austrian singer and drag artist Conchita Wurst has launched her autobiography and new single in the German capital. The book, "My story" recounts the discrimination faced by the singer on her road to worldwide stardom.
Eurovision down under? 12.02.2015

This year, there'll be a new country doing its best to take away the trophy at Eurovision – Australia. Yes, an entry from far-flung Australia will be heading to Vienna in May for Eurovision. That might seem like a strange decision. But Jakov Leon, DW's Eurovision correspondent, popped into the studio to explain it.
EU Parliament goes nuts for Conchita Wurst 08.10.2014

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst spread a message of tolerance in Brussels. But the singer got a mixed reception with one representative saying equality has already been achieved for homosexuals in the EU.
The rise of Europe's new darling, Conchita Wurst 15.05.2014

Many of you will be familiar by now with that music from Austria's very own Conchita Wurst, winner of this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The bearded singer made a stand for tolerance and freedom and looks set to make a mint over the next few years in TV appearances and contracts. John Cummins reports from Austria on Conchita's own rise to success.
ESC 2014: Bearded drag queen sends a political message 13.05.2014

In a studio interview, reporter Lavinia Pitu shares her impressions of the ESC in Copenhagen and recaps how Conchita Wurst won the hearts and votes of Europe. Has the bearded drag queen made the ESC more political?
Opinion: A triumph for tolerance 12.05.2014

Drag queen Conchita Wurst won the Eurovision Song Contest - the victory for Austria in the competition for almost 50 years. But it is also a victory for all of Europe, says DW's Nadja Scholz.
Eurovision crowns its first bearded queen 11.05.2014

Austria wins the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in nearly 50 years. The recipe for success? A bearded cabaret artist with the alias Conchita Wurst, who can stop audiences in their tracks with her voice.
Bearded Austrian drag queen wins Eurovision Song Contest 2014 10.05.2014

It was a party like no other in the Danish capital Copenhagen with Austria’s Conchita winning the the Eurovision Song Contest. ESC, a kitchy fusion of pop and politics, was broadcast to millions around the world.
Off-beat, but on target for a win: Conchita 02.05.2014

The past two years, Austria's entries were stopped dead at the semi-finals. Will Conchita Wurst buck the trend? Bookies say that she has a good chance at landing somewhere near the top. Do you agree?