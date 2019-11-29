Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Renowned for winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2014, the Austrian drag queen performer often only uses the stage name Conchita, a female character noted for her beard.
Austrian singer Conchita Wurst, born Thomas Neuwirth, became one of the world's most famous drag queens when he/she won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" in 2014. Wurst uses male pronouns when referring to himself, but female pronouns to describe Conchita. In 2018, he/she received a lot of attention for admitting to having been infected with HIV for years.
This year, there'll be a new country doing its best to take away the trophy at Eurovision – Australia. Yes, an entry from far-flung Australia will be heading to Vienna in May for Eurovision. That might seem like a strange decision. But Jakov Leon, DW's Eurovision correspondent, popped into the studio to explain it.
Many of you will be familiar by now with that music from Austria's very own Conchita Wurst, winner of this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The bearded singer made a stand for tolerance and freedom and looks set to make a mint over the next few years in TV appearances and contracts. John Cummins reports from Austria on Conchita's own rise to success.