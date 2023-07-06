  1. Skip to content
Coco Lee: Hong Kong-born singer dies at 48 after suicide

25 minutes ago

Coco Lee, who was the first Chinese-descent singer to grace the Oscar stage in 2001, had been suffering from depression for a few years. She had fans around the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TUuH
US singer Coco Lee smiles during a press conference
Coco Lee was beloved across Asia as the voice of Disney's Mulan in MandarinImage: Hu Wencheng/dpa/picture alliance

Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee died on Wednesday after attempting to take her own life, her family announced. 

The 48-year old had suffered depression in recent years, "but her condition has deteriorated drastically over the last few months,” Lee's sisters said in an Instagram post. 

She attempted suicide over the weekend and was rushed to a hospital where she was in a coma. 

"Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight the depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” the statement said. 

Lee died in Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong, where she had been living. 

"We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel," her sisters wrote on Instagram. 

Lee's career in music extended around 30 years.

Singer Coco Lee attends Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row
Lee was the first Chinese singer to establish herself in the American marketImage: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Who was Coco Lee?

Lee, born in British-ruled Hong Kong on January 17, 1975, was a beloved personality in Asia for her vocal riffs and soulful ballads. 

Her fluency in Cantonese, Mandarin and English helped Lee to have a fan base not only in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan, but also in Southeast Asian countries like Singapore and Malaysia, as well as Australia and the US.

Lee was initially a Mandopop singer, and was hugely popular in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 1996, her debut album "Coco Lee” became the best selling album of that year in Asia.

She was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of the Disney hit Mulan and also sang the Mandarin version of the movie's theme song "Reflection.”

Talents seek K-pop careers in South Korea

First Chinese to perform at Oscars

In 1999, Lee debuted her first full English-language album, "Just No Other Way,"which featured more R&B-influenced hits like "Do You Want My Love". 

From that album, "Before I Fall in Love" was chosen as the theme song for the Richard Gere and Julia Roberts rom-com "Runaway Bride."

Lee performed one of her songs, "A Love before time” from the film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” - at the 2001 Academy Awards, which made her the first Chinese descent singer to grace the Oscar stage. 

are/wd (AP, Reuters) 

Editor's note: If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/

Go to homepage