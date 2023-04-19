  1. Skip to content
Moon Bin performs during a showcase in Seoul
The cause of Moon Bin's death is not yet knownImage: Yonhap/picture alliance
MusicSouth Korea

K-pop star Moonbin dead at 25

13 minutes ago

Moonbin, a 25-year-old member of the boy band Astro as well as its splinter duo Moonbin&Sanha, was found dead in his apartment in Seoul. The cause of death is not yet known.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QK1A

K-pop star Moon Bin, known professionally as Moonbin, a member of the South Korean boy group Astro, died Wednesday at the age of 25, his music label, Fantagio, announced.

"On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky," said a statement posted in Korean early Thursday morning on Fantagio's official Twitter page.

Local media, citing the police, reported that Moonbin had been found unresponsive on Wednesday evening in his apartment in the upscale Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul.  It did not provide any suspected cause of death.

K-Pop Band ASTRO
K-Pop group Astro pose for photos on the red carpet for the 2021 Asia Artist Awards in SeoulImage: Lee Jin-man/AP/picture alliance

A founding member of Astro

The label's statement asked that everyone "refrain from speculative and malicious reports" so that his family can pay their respects and honor him in peace.

Moon Bin was a member of the group Astro and also performed with a sub-group called Moonbin & Sanha. He joined the Fantagio label's trainee program at an early age and debuted with Astro in February 2016, which at the time had six members.

Several other young K-pop stars have died in recent years, including two suspected suicides over one month in 2019. The two women, who were close friends, had been the subject of intense online bullying.

dh/sms (AFP, South Korean media)

