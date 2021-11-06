K-pop stands for Korean popular music. Gaining popularity since the 2000s, K-pop music has been one of the biggest global music trends.

K-Pop music originated from South Korea and is characterized by upbeat, highly digitalized music accompanied by viral dance choreography. In 2019 alone, the top 20 K-pop music groups averaged around 230 million views each. With a fan base of close to a billion listeners, K-pop music artists have become one of the biggest symbols of pop music culture around the world. This is a collection of DW's latest content on K-pop.