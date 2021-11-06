Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

K-pop

K-pop stands for Korean popular music. Gaining popularity since the 2000s, K-pop music has been one of the biggest global music trends.

K-Pop music originated from South Korea and is characterized by upbeat, highly digitalized music accompanied by viral dance choreography. In 2019 alone, the top 20 K-pop music groups averaged around 230 million views each. With a fan base of close to a billion listeners, K-pop music artists have become one of the biggest symbols of pop music culture around the world. This is a collection of DW's latest content on K-pop.

November 2, 2021, Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brasil: (INT) Show by singer Marilia Mendonca in Sorocaba, Sao Paulo. November 1, 2021, Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil: the brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca performed at the Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, in the interior of Sao Paulo, on the night of November (1)1, the eve of the All Souls' holiday, a date that marks the resumption of events with standing audiences in the state of Sao Paulo. (Credit Image: Â© Andre Cardoso/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

Brazilian pop star Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash 06.11.2021

The 26-year-old Latin Grammy winner had posted a video that showed her walking toward the plane earlier in the day. The plane crashed between Marilia Mendonca's hometown and Caratinga, north of Rio de Janeiro.
Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt digitale Bilder von Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

'Voyage,' ABBA's first album in 40 years 05.11.2021

After almost 40 years, the four members of ABBA are reappearing in a new album, touted as the comeback of the decade. Will the iconic Swedes delight new generations, too?
Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

ABBA forever! 05.11.2021

Back together again after 40 years, the hit Swedish band ABBA is releasing their new album, "Voyage." Here's a look back at their success story.
08.10.21, Vilar Formoso, Portugal, Von wegen freie Fahrt an EU-Grenzen: Portugals Landpolizei GNR sucht am Grenzübergang Vilar Formoso nach Limo-Schmugglern // Hiermit räume ich der Deutschen Welle das Recht ein, das/die von mir bereitgestellte/n Bild/er zeitlich, räumlich und inhaltlich unbeschränkt zu nutzen. Ich versichere, dass ich das/die Bild/er selbst gemacht habe und dass ich die hier übertragenen Rechte nicht bereits einem Dritten zur exklusiven Nutzung eingeräumt habe.

Criminal gangs smuggle sodas into Portugal to avoid sugar tax 24.10.2021

A Portuguese tax on sugar has led to a new group of organized criminals smuggling soda over the border from Spain.

Elton John wearing sunglasses and a mask.

What did you do during lockdown? Elton John made an album 22.10.2021

The pop star used the pandemic time indoors to record 16 songs. A range of artists, from Lil Nas X to Miley Cyrus appear on "The Lockdown Sessions."

Susi (r) und Strolch in einer Szene des gleichnamigen Zeichentrick-Klassikers von Walt Disney aus dem Jahre 1955. Der Film erzählt die rührende Liebesgeschichte zwischen der Cockerspaniel-Dame Susi und dem Streuner Strolch. Gemeinsam haben die beiden eine Menge Abenteuer und gefährliche Situationen zu meistern, aber dann kommt es - mit vier Hundebabys - doch noch zum Happyend... Susi und Strolch kommt am 3. Juli 1997 wieder in die Kinos.

Pop culture's most iconic canines 10.10.2021

From Lassie to Struppi, our favorite four-legged friends have been with us through thick and thin. World Dog Day is on October 10, and here are the iconic dogs that we'll never forget.
Taliban fighters walk at the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. A bomb exploded in the entrance of the mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a number of civilians dead, a Taliban spokesman said. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Taliban 'destroy' IS-K cell after Kabul mosque bombing 04.10.2021

The Taliban claim to have killed several Islamic State members after a bomb blast Sunday. The target of the attack was a memorial service held for the late mother of the Taliban spokesman.
22/09/2021 Der britische Musiker Sting steht bei der Eröffnung des Reeperbahn-Festivals auf der Bühne des Stage Operettenhauses. Das Reeperbahn-Festival ist ein großes Clubfestival mit Konzerten, Nachwuchsförderung und einer Fachkonferenz der Musik- und Digitalwirtschaft.

Sting releases new album as he turns 70 01.10.2021

Sting has made his name both as the frontman of The Police and a solo artist. As he turns 70, he presents his fans with a new album, "The Bridge."
R. Kelly appears at a hearing regarding charges against him in Illinois before Judge Lawrence Flood at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on June 26, 2019. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS) Photo via Newscom picture alliance

US: Jury finds R. Kelly guilty of racketeering in sex trafficking trial 27.09.2021

R&B singer R. Kelly was accused of sexual abuse, including of children, and trafficking for more than two decades.
FILE- This Jan. 12, 2016, file photo shows the exterior view of the headquarters of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. U.S. armed forces and the CIA may have committed war crimes by torturing detainees in Afghanistan, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said in a report Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, raising the possibility that American citizens could be indicted even though Washington has not joined the global court. (AP Photo/Mike Corder, File) |

ICC under fire for seeking Afghanistan probe without US focus 27.09.2021

The tribunal wants to "deprioritize" a probe into alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan and focus instead on the ruling Taliban and the "Islamic State Khorasan." Afghan human rights defenders have slammed the move.

BTS performs at Grammy Awards This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows global K-pop sensation BTS performing at the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)/2021-03-15 14:20:13/

BTS rally youth to 'welcome change' at UN Assembly 21.09.2021

The K-pop idols' "Permission to Dance" video, recorded in the General Assembly hall, racked up more than 10 million views on the UN’s YouTube channel.
GettyImages 51242940 Circa 1300, Dante Alighieri (1265 - 1321) the Italian poet. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Dante, still a classic after 700 years 12.09.2021

A pop star in the Middle Ages, Dante Alighieri died 700 years ago. His epic poem, "Divine Comedy," remains one of the world's greatest literary works.
JTBC to air BTS documentary This photo, provided by the local cable channel JTBC, shows a scene from BTS' documentary Break The Silence: The Movie. The channel will air the flick on March 15, 2021, to mark the nomination of the global K-pop band for the Grammy Awards. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)/2021-03-12 15:13:08/

Turkish government sees K-pop as a threat 10.09.2021

Turkey's K-pop fan community is very active. But for religious conservatives, the South Korean music has a bad influence on youth. Is it about to be censored?
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaving the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and singer Britney Spears at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on July 22, 2019. A hearing on the court conservatorship that controls the money and affairs of Britney Spears has been closed to the public and media. Jamie Spears temporarily stepped down earlier this month from his role as conservator over her personal life, though maintained financial control over her. On Tuesday, prosecutors declined to file charges against Jamie Spears after a child-abuse investigation involving Britney's son. (AP Photo)

Britney Spears' father asks court to end conservatorship 08.09.2021

The pop star's finances and life have been controlled by a court conservatorship for the past 13 years. Her father has now reportedly asked for it to be terminated after a drawn-out legal battle.
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Michael K. Williams arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williams, who played the beloved character Omar Little on “The Wire,” has died. New York City police say Williams was found dead Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his apartment in Brooklyn. He was 54. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead 06.09.2021

The exact circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known, but police are reportedly looking into a possible drug overdose. The 54-year-old was renowned for his roles in "The Wire" and "Lovecraft Country."
Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt digitale Bilder von Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Mamma Mia! ABBA makes a comeback 03.09.2021

After a 40-year hiatus, ABBA is back together again with a new album, "Voyage." The Swedish pop group is also planning a show in London.
Show more articles