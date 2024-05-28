Closing arguments underway in Trump hush money trial

Law and JusticeUnited States of AmericaClosing arguments underway in Trump hush money trialTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeUnited States of AmericaRyan Allen05/28/2024May 28, 2024Closing arguments have begun in the 'hush money' trial of former US president and current Republican frontrunner Donald Trump. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have a final opportunity to convince the jury before deliberations begin.https://p.dw.com/p/4gOWXAdvertisement