Closing arguments underway in Trump hush money trial

Ryan Allen
May 28, 2024

Closing arguments have begun in the 'hush money' trial of former US president and current Republican frontrunner Donald Trump. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have a final opportunity to convince the jury before deliberations begin.

