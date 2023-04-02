Close race in Bulgaria's fifth election in two years

Exit polls suggest a neck-and-neck race between Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party and ex-Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's PP. Inflation has remained the top concern this election.

Exit polls suggested conservatives and liberals were neck-and-neck after Sunday's general election in Bulgaria, the fifth in two years.

Bulgarians had to head to the polls again because no party managed to form the government in the last round of parliamentary elections, which was held six months ago.

Exit polls showed center-right Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party and ex-Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's liberal We Continue the Change (PP) each with around 26% of the vote.

This time, Petkov's PP, a centrist party, has formed an alliance with a small right-wing party called Democratic Bulgaria. They had a slight lead, according to the exit polls, with 26.9% of the vote compared to GERB and its smaller partner, Union of Democratic Forces (SDS), on 26.7%

The official result of the elections is expected to be announced within four days.

Continued political instability

Similar to previous elections, corruption and soaring inflation took center stage in Sunday's ballot.

Three years ago, massive anti-corruption protests broke out in Bulgaria but instead of bringing a positive change, the demonstrations have led to a series of elections.

Ending his leadership of 10 years, Borisov lost power in 2021 after allegations of graft. Since then, the country's political parties have failed to form stable coalitions which led to political turmoil and interim governments.

Bulgaria divided over Russia's war in Ukraine

Bulgaria is a member of the EU and NATO alliance but shares deep historical and cultural ties with Russia which impacted Bulgaria's political landscape.

Towards the end of 2022, the Bulgarian parliament approved the first military aid package for Ukraine but President Rumen Radev announced that Bulgaria would not send arms to Kyiv without an interim Cabinet in power.

Pro-Russian Radev has appointed interim cabinets between inconclusive elections and has criticized Petkov and his allies as "warmongers."

