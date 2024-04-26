  1. Skip to content
Climate-friendly zero-emissions ship making waves

Wolf Gebhardt
April 26, 2024

Maritime transport generates around 3% of greenhouse gases worldwide. The Energy Observer is a zero-emissions ship that has just completed a round-the-world voyage, on a mission to show that one day shipping could be environmentally friendly.

https://p.dw.com/p/4es5X
