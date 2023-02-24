Climate Change: Preserving Ice Memory

Global temperatures are rising, and glaciers are melting. That's bad news for climate researchers who gather data from ice core samples.

The Ice Memory Initiative collects and saves ice cores in glaciers, which contain valuable information on the history of the climate but are melting fast.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

E-mobility: How sustainable is lithium mining?

Most of today's electric vehicles use lithium-ion batteries. Global demand for lithium is rising rapidly. But there are concerns that widescale mining in the 'lithium triangle' is a dirty business.

Just ask! What is an isotopic signature? What can it be used for?

This week's viewer's question comes from Esomchukwu Ezeamaku in Nigeria.

The science of sleep

Psychologist Christine Blume from the University of Basel studies sleep disorders.

Hypnosis: Does it help you sleep?

Sleep researchers want to find out what effect hypnosis has on sleep, and whether it can help people reach a state of deep sleep, which becomes more elusive as we age.

