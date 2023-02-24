  1. Skip to content
Image: SRF

Climate Change: Preserving Ice Memory

1 hour ago

Global temperatures are rising, and glaciers are melting. That's bad news for climate researchers who gather data from ice core samples.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nqzb

The Ice Memory Initiative collects and saves ice cores in glaciers, which contain valuable information on the history of the climate but are melting fast.

 

Also on Tomorrow Today:

 

PZUD Lithium Atacama-Wüste
Image: ZDF

E-mobility: How sustainable is lithium mining?

Most of today's electric vehicles use lithium-ion batteries. Global demand for lithium is rising rapidly. But there are concerns that widescale mining in the 'lithium triangle' is a dirty business.

 

 

Atommodell und Periodensystem im Chemieunterricht
Image: picture-alliance/JOKER

Just ask! What is an isotopic signature? What can it be used for?

This week's viewer's question comes from Esomchukwu Ezeamaku in Nigeria.

 

 

 

PZUD
Image: SWR

The science of sleep

Psychologist Christine Blume from the University of Basel studies sleep disorders.

 

 

 

PZUD Hypnose und Tiefschlaf
Image: SRF

Hypnosis: Does it help you sleep?

Sleep researchers want to find out what effect hypnosis has on sleep, and whether it can help people reach a state of deep sleep, which becomes more elusive as we age.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 25.02.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 26.02.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 27.02.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 27.02.2023 – 15:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 27.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

 

