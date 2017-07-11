Greenhouse gas emissions from economic activities in the European Union returned to levels slightly higher than before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the last quarter of 2021, the European Union's statistics office, Eurostat, reported on Monday.

The latest figures come as the EU looks to reduce dependency on Russian fossil fuels amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The bloc is also striving to stay on top of its climate pledges and increase the share of renewables in the energy mix.

What did the data show?

All of the EU's 27 member states saw a year-on-year increase in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Estonia saw the biggest rise (+28%), followed by Bulgaria (+27%) and Malta (+23%), the Eurostat data showed.

Germany saw emissions rise by 5% in the same period.

Individual household consumption accounted for 22% of emissions in the last quarter of 2021. Manufacturing and electricity production both contributed 21% each, agriculture 12% and transportation and logistics was responsible for 11% of CO2 equivalents.

In total, greenhouse gas emissions in the EU reached 1,041 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents in the last quarter of 2021, an increase from 1,005 million tons in the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, emissions in the EU had been down just over 4% on the same period a year earlier as people worked from home more amid COVID restrictions. Other limitations, for instance on international travel, also contributed to unusually low levels of greenhouse gas emissions in 2020.

CO2 equivalents are a metric used to compare different greenhouse gases, such as methane, by converting their warming potential per metric tonne to that of carbon dioxide.

Struggling to hit climate targets

Greenhouse gases are currently one of the main drivers of climate change. Scientists from the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have warned that humanity must radically reduce emissions by 2030 in order to have a chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

The 1.5 degree benchmark is regarded as the level of warming that might make it possible to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

The EU has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 against its 1990 levels, and carbon neutrality — that is, no net carbon emissions — by 2050.

UN meteorologists have said that there is a 50-50 chance of hitting the crucial 1.5 degrees of warming within the next five years.

Will we go above the 1.5 degree limit in 2026? More wildfires According to the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva, there is nearly a 50% chance that at least one of the next five years will see an average global temperature of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. More wildfires, like this one in the Plumas National Forest in California in 2021, could be a result.

Will we go above the 1.5 degree limit in 2026? Extreme weather events According to WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, latest research suggests the world may temporarily go over the 1.5 degree Celsius limit, which had actually been set as an upper limit in the Paris climate accord. This is likely to result in more extreme weather, like this flooding after heavy rain in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou in 2021.

Will we go above the 1.5 degree limit in 2026? Damaged ecosystems When the global community agreed in 2015 to limit warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, it was not clear that climate change would progress as rapidly as it has. The impact is evident in damaged ecosystems. In the Marmara Sea in Turkey, heavily polluted by wastewater, 60% of all animal species have disappeared.

Will we go above the 1.5 degree limit in 2026? Melting glaciers and ice caps The WMO's Taalas is also concerned about the Arctic, where it has been unusually warm. For example, the Jakobshavn glacier in Greenland melted and released so much ice into the sea between 2000 and 2010, it alone caused a global sea-level rise of 1 millimeter. "What happens in the Arctic affects us all," Taalas said.

Will we go above the 1.5 degree limit in 2026? Fatal consequences Increasingly, humans will be forced to deal with the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events, such as 2021's Hurricane Ida, which destroyed Theophilus Charles' Louisiana home (shown here). The WMO's Taalas warned that the 1.5 degree Celsius limit was not chosen randomly. It marks the point at which climate impacts become increasingly harmful for people and the planet.

Will we go above the 1.5 degree limit in 2026? Poor prospects for climate protection The unsettling news from Geneva comes at the halfway point between COP26, the last World Climate Conference in Glasgow and the next one, COP27, in Egypt. Environment observers are watching with great concern, even as many Europeans focus on the war in Ukraine. No matter what happens next in eastern Europe, climate change will remain an ongoing emergency for all. Author: Philipp Böll



