  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Visitors take pictures of Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring (approx. 1665) during a preview for the press of the renovated Mauritshuis in The Hague, Netherlands, June 20, 2014.
Activists revealed themselves to be members of envirionmental activist group Just Stop OilImage: Peter Dejong/AP/picture alliance
ClimateNetherlands

Climate activists target 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

16 minutes ago

Dutch police officials arrested three people after climate activists glued themselves and threw what looks like soup over Dutch master Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Il8t

Dutch police arrested three people after climate activists targeted Johannes Vermeer's famous painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at a museum in The Hague on Thursday.

Social media images showed activists throwing what looked like soup over the painting at the Mauritshuis museum.

One person glued himself to the glass covering the painting and another to the wall next to the masterpiece. 

Police said they made arrests for three people for "public violence against property" without going into detail. 

Painting undamaged, says museum

The museum told local media reporters that the famous painting was undamaged.

The climate activists also revealed themselves as members of the environmental activist group, Just Stop Oil, with the shirts they wore.

"How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outrage? Good," one of the activists said.

He went on to say the rage people felt was how it felt seeing the planet being "destroyed before our very eyes."



 

 

rm/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

smokestacks next to water as the sun sets

Climate crisis: Widening emissions gap threatens meltdown

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A hand holds a piece of raw gold after being treated with mercury

DR Congo: Investigating the human cost of 'conflict gold'

DR Congo: Investigating the human cost of 'conflict gold'

Conflicts37 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A cameraman takes a photo of a large sign outside Maiden Pharmaceuticals in New Delhi

India's massive pharma industry hounded by scandals

India's massive pharma industry hounded by scandals

Health24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Sadio Mane scores a goal past Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Bayern Munich hand Barcelona Champions League lesson

Bayern Munich hand Barcelona Champions League lesson

Soccer17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four Erdogan supporters are holding a stage background during a pro-government demonstration in Istanbul in 2016.

5 reasons why the West needs Turkey

5 reasons why the West needs Turkey

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Pieces of warped metal on pavement in Kyiv

Russia's 'Iranian drones' tear at Ukrainian infrastructure

Russia's 'Iranian drones' tear at Ukrainian infrastructure

ConflictsOctober 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Baby getting a checkup

Doctors say respiratory infection RSV may surge this winter

Doctors say respiratory infection RSV may surge this winter

Science18 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

Towels showing Luiz Inacio da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil election: What you need to know

Brazil election: What you need to know

Politics8 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage