Climate activists target 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

Dutch police officials arrested three people after climate activists glued themselves and threw what looks like soup over Dutch master Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting.

Social media images showed activists throwing what looked like soup over the painting at the Mauritshuis museum.

One person glued himself to the glass covering the painting and another to the wall next to the masterpiece.

Police said they made arrests for three people for "public violence against property" without going into detail.

Painting undamaged, says museum

The museum told local media reporters that the famous painting was undamaged.

The climate activists also revealed themselves as members of the environmental activist group, Just Stop Oil, with the shirts they wore.

"How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outrage? Good," one of the activists said.

He went on to say the rage people felt was how it felt seeing the planet being "destroyed before our very eyes."







