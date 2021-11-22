 Circular economy: Could rethinking design transform the world? | Global Ideas | DW | 22.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Circular economy: Could rethinking design transform the world?

Some argue switching to a 'circular economy' is crucial when it comes to climate protection and sustainability. But what would it entail, and can it work on a global scale?

Hands show shredded PET

Turning old into new: Shredded PET can be used in a variety of ways

Whether it's islands of trash in the ocean or the 40 million used-tires in the Kuwait desert visible from space, signs that the world is choking on trash are not hard to find. And this has devastating consequences for the climate, ecosystems, and human health

We currently live in a linear economic system "designed to extract raw materials, process them into usable goods, and then ultimately either dump them in a landfill or incinerator, recycle them, or dispose of them in nature," said Leyla Acaroglu, a designer and sustainability expert.

Watch video 01:24

What does circular economy really mean?

A circular economy aims instead to create a system that avoids waste as far as possible and reuses resources for new products. 

The lifecycle of a product

Achieving this requires a complete rethink in how design can extend the lifecycle of a product. Take a disposable coffee cup: Although made from cardboard they are often covered with a layer of plastic, which makes recycling challenging, if not impossible. And when it comes to technological devices, it is often more straightforward and affordable to buy an entirely new product than repair or replace parts in an old one. A circular economy makes sure these considerations are embedded into the entire design and production process. 

Circular economy means more than recycling

At least 1 billion used-tires are thrown away every year.  Because the rubber is made from crude oil that is very difficult to recycle, tires are usually burned, or processed into low-quality rubber mats. However, the goal of a circular economy is to preserve the value of the product and avoid so-called 'down-cycling'.

Huge tyre graveyard in Kuwait

The end of the linear economic chain: huge car tyre graveyard in Kuwait

The German company Pyrum Innovations has spent the last few years developing a technology that almost completely recovers the oil from used-tires. They say the demand for this process is now increasing. "I can think of almost no country in the world from which we haven't had an inquiry," said Pascal Klein, co-founder of Pyrum. By 2025, the company plans to build 50 plants in Europe and supply 100,000 tons of oil to chemical giant BASF. 

The role of technology

92 million tons of old textiles end up in the trash every year and only 1% is recycled. Furthermore, products in the fashion industry that are recycled often lose their value. 

A key missing aspect of textile recycling is detailed information about the materials involved. That is why the Berlin-based start-up circular.fashion is working on technology that automatically recognizes and sorts textile fibers and gives them a 'circular ID'.  "This allows us to quickly calculate whether reuse or recycling is best for this product," said Mario Malzacher, co-founder of the company. 

Bundles of textiles

Enormous quantities of textiles are thrown away, but so far recycling possibilities are limited

The concept of the circular ID, known at the European level as a 'product passport' is an essential aspect of the European Union's Circular Economy Action Plan for a resource-saving economy. The identification label contains information on the origin, composition, repair instructions and end of life options for a product. 

Circular economy: no silver bullet?

However, a study into the circular economy concept by Yale University warns of the possibility of a 'rebound' effect, where more efficiently designed and cheaper products leads to more, rather than less, consumption. 

Key to recycling is that it uses fewer resources than extraction and disposal, otherwise it adds to, rather than reduces, the carbon footprint. To prevent that from happening, they argue research needs to continue and curricular approaches need to be carefully implemented. 

Infografik Kreislaufwirtschaft EN

Yet the transformation to a circular economy is still in its early stages. Today less than 9% of the global economy reflects circular principles, according to the Circular Economy Gap Report. Resources are being depleted with increasing intensity, consumption is rising, and little progress has been made in dealing with products at the end of their lifecycle.

However, research suggests the benefits of overcoming these challenges could be significant. 

According to the World Economic Forum, the switch to a circular economy could have an annual global financial benefit of $4.5 trillion (€3.8 trillion). Research from theEllen MacArthur Foundation states it could also reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by one-fifth, making it a crucial tool in tackling the climate crisis.

  • Photo: Guiyu in the China. The world's largest ewaste site

    China cleans up electronic recycling

    Mountains of old electronics

    Guiyu in southern China was long considered the world's biggest electronics recycling site. And it was a highly polluting one at that. More than 5000 small family-run businesses recycled everything from screens to motherboards.

  • Photo: A person dismantling electronics

    China cleans up electronic recycling

    A million little pieces

    Poor workers did much of the recycling — dismantling, sorting and processing the components by hand. This work often took place in homes or by the side of the road, and frequently with little or no protective gear.

  • Photo: A worker burns hardware to get to precious metals

    China cleans up electronic recycling

    Burning plastic and worse

    But the process was very dirty. People burned parts or used toxic chemicals to separate precious metals and other materials from the components. The air was filled with toxins and the ground water became so polluted that it wasn't suitable for drinking.

  • Photo: The modern recycling park in Guiya

    China cleans up electronic recycling

    A modern facility

    In 2013, the provincial government stepped in. It built a large industrial park on the city's outskirts. If recyclers wanted to stay in business, they had to move to the facility, which was equipped with modern air and water filtration systems to protect the environment.

  • Photo: Employees sort through waste in Guiya

    China cleans up electronic recycling

    Smaller margins, cleaner air

    By 2015, the facility was open for business. Having to rent space there cut into the profit margins of smaller companies. Some went bust, but the upside was that air quality improved dramatically. The streets are cleaner too, say residents.

  • Photo: Trucks bringing waste into Guiya for processing

    China cleans up electronic recycling

    No more foreign trash

    This year, China decided it no longer wanted to be the world's dumping ground and banned imports of 24 kinds of waste. As a result, there are no more discarded and broken electronics arriving in Guiyu from Europe or the United States. Well, not officially.

  • Photo: Workers sorting trash

    China cleans up electronic recycling

    Illegal imports

    For years, China neglected local waste because so much was flowing in from abroad. It arrived better sorted than domestic trash and was more economical to process. Even now, some recyclers are turning to more lucrative illegally imported electronic waste.

  • Photo: A worker wearing a mask sorts through trash

    China cleans up electronic recycling

    Time to start separating the garbage?

    But now Beijing plans to invest billions in household waste treatment over the next few years to deal with its domestic trash problem. According to local media reports, Chinese authorities are trying to encourage people to sort their trash properly at home.

    Author: Harald Franzen


Advertisement
DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered globally per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

Every Thursday, a new episode of the prize-winning, half-hour radio program and podcast brings you environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day.  