CIA-trained Afghan forces 'committed war crimes' report

Human Rights Watch alleged Thursday that US-backed Afghan forces "committed summary executions and other grave abuses without accountability."

"In case after case, these forces have simply shot people in their custody and consigned entire communities to the terror of abusive night raids and indiscriminate airstrikes," said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director and author of the report.

Details of the report

The 50-page report, based on interviews with local residents, claims:

Strike forces unlawfully killed civilians during night raids;

Detainees were forcibly disappeared;

Healthcare centers treating alleged insurgents were attacked;

Civilian casualties have increased dramatically in the last two years.

Extrajudicial executions, unlawful raids.

Indiscriminate airstrikes.

Reactions from CIA

A CIA spokesman said the organization carries out its operations "in accordance with law and under a robust system of oversight ... We neither condone nor would knowingly participate in illegal activities."

Timothy Barrett said "the Taliban does not operate with any similar rules and - even worse - conducts an extensive propaganda campaign to discredit those who support the legitimate Afghanistan government." The spokesman said the CIA collaborates with its foreign partners in adherence to the law.

The CIA-backed paramilitary forces nominally belong to the main National Directorate of Security (NDS) intelligence service and are not part of the CIA's normal chain of command, nor those of the Afghan or US militaries.

"They largely have been recruited, trained, equipped, and overseen by the CIA," Human Rights Watch said. "They often have US Special forces personnel deployed alongside them during kill-or-capture operations; these US forces, primarily Army Rangers, have been seconded to the CIA."

Reactions from Afghanistan

An Afghan military official acknowledged that Afghan special units sometimes make mistakes "because they carry out the most complicated operations." The official, who declined to be identified, added, "but we are not assassins and there is oversight and accountability."

The CIA -backed paramilitary forces are notorious in Afghanistan and villagers and district authorities often sent complaints about brutal raids carried out in the middle of the night.

In one case the rights group investigated the August killing of 11 men during a raid in eastern province of Paktia, where students allegedly were celebrating the Muslim festival Eid-al-Adha.

more to come....

mvb/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)

