  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
A People's Liberation Army J-11 fighter in August 2022
China has repeatedly deployed its J-11 fighter jets over the South China Sea in recent monthsImage: Ng Han Guan/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsChina

Chinese jet in South China Sea nearly collided with US plane

50 minutes ago

The near-miss occurred when a Chinese jet intercepted a reconnaissance mission over the South China Sea, the US said. It comes a week after China deployed jets around Taiwan's airspace.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LYx7

A Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an American reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea, the US military said.

According to the US Indo-Pacifc Command Thursday, the incident occurred on December 21 when a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter pilot "performed an unsafe maneuver during an intercept" by flying six meters (20 feet) in front of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft.

The American pilot was forced to take evasive maneuvers to avoid an accident, the armed forces said.

Increased activity over the South China Sea

US officials said the American reconnaissance plane "was lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace" at the time of the incident, which comes amid rising tensions in the region.

Last weekend, China conducted a "strike drill" around Taiwan that involved 71 warplanes, including dozens of fighter jets.

The People's Liberation Army said the exercises were a response to unspecified "provocations" and "collusion" between the United States and Taiwan.

According to the AFP news agency, Chinese planes have entered Taiwanese airspace more than 1,700 times this year, compared to 969 times in 2021. Taiwan's defense ministry said it recorded around 380 incursions in 2020.

US defends right to airspace

China resents the presence of US armed forces around the South China Sea but the US maintains that it is entitled to operate in the area.

"The US Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law," the US military said on Thursday.

"We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law."

zc/ar (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Chinesischer Pilot im Kampfflugzeug im Taiwan-Konflikt

China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

China insists it will "reunify" with Taiwan. The people of Taiwan say they don't want that. The US says it would defend Taiwan against attack. As we enter 2023, this three-way tension is approaching the breaking point.
Politics12 hours ago
A satellite photo of Eldad Reef

Philippines responds to South China Sea 'encroachment'

Philippines responds to South China Sea 'encroachment'

The Philippines' Defense Ministry said it would boost its military presence following reports China embarked on fresh land reclamation projects in the South China Sea.
ConflictsDecember 22, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pele sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel on May 7, 1963

Pele: A Brazilian hero and football legend

Soccer10 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl holds a placard with the name of Zimbabwean main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa during his rally in Harare.

Zimbabwe gears up for 2023 election amid economic woes

Zimbabwe gears up for 2023 election amid economic woes

Politics22 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinesischer Pilot im Kampfflugzeug im Taiwan-Konflikt

China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

People wearing face masks distributing food in a hall

2022: What went well in Germany

2022: What went well in Germany

Politics24 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Vladimir Putin at a Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek in December 2022

Ukraine war — what to expect in 2023

Ukraine war — what to expect in 2023

Conflicts21 hours ago15:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

PoliticsDecember 28, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Offbeat22 hours ago01:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates his election victory in October 2022

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Politics13 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage