Chinese-built highway in Montenegro faces uncertain future

A contentious Chinese-backed highway project could drive Montenegro deep into debt and cause economic turmoil, say critics.
A highly anticipated meeting between the presidents of China and Russia in Uzbekistan comes as Beijing and Moscow want to increase their own ties with Central Asia while presenting a common front against the West.
A parliamentary delegation's visit this week demonstrates symbolic support for Taipei, but experts say it is not a fundamental shift in the status-quo of Germany's stance towards Taiwan.
After years of underwhelming relations between the EU and Indonesia, a flurry of diplomatic visits and increased trade has renewed optimism that Brussels is now strengthening ties with Southeast Asia's largest economy.
The government in Berlin wants to reduce dependence on the country's most important trading partner. But German businesses are not convinced.
