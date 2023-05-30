  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkish election
Climate protests
ScienceChina

China: Shenzhou-16 launches with first civilian on board

4 hours ago

Three more astronauts are on their way to China's Tiangong space station, key to Beijing's plans of building a moon base by 2030.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rx2F
The Shenzhou-16 spaceship lifts off
The Shenzhou-16 was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in ChinaImage: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/picture alliance

China sent three astronauts, including a civilian, to its Tiangong space station on Tuesday as part of a crew rotation, according to state media.

This is China's fifth manned mission to its now fully functional space station since 2021. It's also the first time China has sent a civilian into orbit.

The Shenzhou-16 crew

The crew has Jing Haipeng as the leading commander on the mission, as well as engineer Zhu Yangzhu and Beihang University professor Gui Haichao, the first Chinese civilian to travel to space.

Gui will be serving as the payload specialist on the mission and will manage experiments at Tiangong space station.

The crew on the spacecraft, Shenzhou-16, or "Divine Vessel," took off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre which is located in the Gobi Desert in northwest China.

The launch was a "complete success" and the "astronauts are in good condition," said Zou Lipeng, director of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Astronaut waving before the launch of the rocket
Commander Jing Haipeng will be leading the Shenzhou-16 missionImage: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

China's space plans

The Tiangong space station is key to China's "space dream" and was developed after the US barred NASA from engaging with China.

China has been actively pursuing its plans to send a crewed mission to the moon and build a moon base by the end of the decade.

The station holds several state-of-the-art pieces of equipment, including "the world's first space-based cold atomic clock system," state news agency Xinhua reported.

China has already announced that it will expand its permanently inhabited space station.

Shenzhou-16 is the first mission to Tiangong since it entered its "application and development" stage, authorities said.

The Shenzhou-16 crew will replace the three-member crew of the Shenzhou-15 which was sent to the space station in November last year.

China is expected to send another crewed mission to the space outpost this year.

Chang'e lands

mf/kb (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bullets in a cartridge belt for the MG3 machine gun used by the German Federal Armed Forces

Does Europe need to declare a 'wartime economy'?

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women and children who fled the violence in Sudan are seen sitting in an arid landscape

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman casts her ballot duing a by-election held in Bogra, Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj and Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh

US tries to support Bangladeshi democracy with visa threat

US tries to support Bangladeshi democracy with visa threat

Politics19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Large bronze sculpture of a horse in an exhibition space

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

CultureMay 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Screenshot of a drone in a forest from the videogame "Death From Above"

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

PoliticsMay 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden holds a microchip

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Technology18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A massive container ship entering the Panama Canal

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Business15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage