  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Deutsche Bank
Illustration: flags of Japan and China painted on cracked wall
Tokyo and Beijing have been increasingly at odds in recent years Image: daniel0Z/Zoonar/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

China says Japanese citizen detained for espionage

1 hour ago

Tokyo has called on Beijing to release a Japanese citizen who China said was held on suspicion of "engaging in espionage activities."

https://p.dw.com/p/4PIZx

A Japanese man was taken into custody in Beijing earlier in March over allegedly violating domestic law, China said on Monday.

"Relevant Chinese authorities took criminal coercive measures this month against a Japanese citizen, in accordance with the law," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular press briefing.

"This Japanese citizen is suspected of  engaging in espionage activities, in violation of the criminal law and the anti-espionage law of the People's Republic of China" Mao added.

Tokyo has called for the release of the Japanese citizen.

How did Japan respond? 

Japan's government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that "ever since we learned about this case, the Japanese government has been strongly urging the immediate release of this Japanese national."

The spokesman gave no details on the man's identity, his alleged crime or when he had been arrested.

He added that Tokyo was actively seeking consular access to the man.

What do we know about the detained man?

Astellas Pharma Inc., a Japanese pharmaceutical company, said the man held in Beijing is an employee of the firm.

The company, however, declined to disclose any further details including his name, position and whether he was based in China.

The company said it was seeking information from the Japanese Foreign Ministry to take appropriate action.

Local media described the man as a veteran expat in China who had worked in the country for two decades.

Beijing on Monday said that "similar cases have occurred repeatedly among Japanese citizens in recent years."

A Japanese professor was detained by Chinese authorities in October 2019, on suspicion of spying.

A Japanese diplomat was detained for questioning in 2022 and was released hours later, prompting strong protests from Japan's Foreign Ministry.

dmn/fb (AFP,AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A general view of Munich's main train station during a nationwide strike called by the German trade union Verdi over a wage dispute in Munich

Nationwide German transport strike causes major disruptions

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kamala Harris in Accra, against the Ghanaian flag

US Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off Africa trip

US Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off Africa trip

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou answers to press before leaving for China.

Why is China visit by Taiwan ex-leader so controversial?

Why is China visit by Taiwan ex-leader so controversial?

Politics3 hours ago02:27 min
More from Asia

Germany

Alpha Dia, a model from Senegal, is seen in Hamburg.

How big a problem is racism in Germany?

How big a problem is racism in Germany?

Human RightsMarch 25, 202302:42 min
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters at a demonstraton in Bayonne against the pension reform

Too little, too late: Comparing Europe's pension systems

Too little, too late: Comparing Europe's pension systems

Society23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A person shows his smartphone and a watch showing different times

Decision to postpone daylight saving splits Lebanon in two

Decision to postpone daylight saving splits Lebanon in two

Politics13 hours ago02:45 min
More from Middle East

North America

Two people walk amid the debris of a flattened home.

Tornado kills at least 25 in US state of Mississippi

Tornado kills at least 25 in US state of Mississippi

CatastropheMarch 26, 202301:30 min
More from North America

Latin America

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Peru Drogen

Fighting back against illegal coca farming in Peru

Fighting back against illegal coca farming in Peru

Crime36 minutes ago06:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage