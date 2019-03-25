 China parades new warship as navy celebrates 70th anniversary | News | DW | 23.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China parades new warship as navy celebrates 70th anniversary

China is modernizing its navy to project more of its military power around the world. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will "unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development."

The honor guards of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy stand in formation before a naval parade staged to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the PLA Navy at a pier in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on April 23, 2019 (picture-alliance/Xinhua/L. Gang)

China's navy on Tuesday celebrated 70 years since its creation with a large naval parade in the western port of Qingdao, showing off new military hardware that it hopes will bolster its global reach.

The parade featured 39 aircraft and 32 ships, including the Liaoning aircraft carrier and the Nanchang, the first of a new generation of Chinese-made guided missile destroyers. The first domestically produced aircraft carrier, known only as "Type 001A," was absent as it underwent sea trials.

Read more: Can China rival the US Navy in the Pacific?

Eighteen warships from India, Japan, Vietnam, Australia and nine other countries also took part in the parade.

Onboard the Xining, a destroyer commissioned two years ago, President Xi Jinping told sailors, "Comrades, thanks for your hard work."

"Hail to you, chairman," they replied. "Serve the people."

Chinese President Xi Jinping marches past Chinese naval officers at the navy's 70th anniversary (picture-alliance/dpa/xinhua/Li Gang)

Xi Jinping reassured foreign naval officers that China was only interested in "peace"

"Peaceful development"

Xi, who also heads the military, is overseeing a plan to modernize the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Under his leadership, China has alarmed its neighbors and the United States by beefing up its military presence in the South China Sea.

Earlier on Tuesday, Xi told foreign naval officers in Qingdao that the Chinese people long for peace and will "unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development."

Read more: South China Sea: China protests after US warship sails near island

"Everyone should respect each other, treat each other as equals, enhance mutual trust, strengthen maritime dialogue and exchanges, and deepen pragmatic cooperation between navies," he said.

  • China's Liaoning aircraft carrier (imago/Xinhua)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Pride of the Chinese armada

    The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

  • Vietnamese submarine at the port of Cam Ranh Bay 03.01.2014 (Vietnam News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    'Black holes' for Vietnam

    In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

  • BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Favila)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Flagship of the Philippines

    The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

  • Indonesien KRI Sultan Hasanuddin 366 plane (picture alliance/dpa/A. Ibrahim)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Warships from European shipyards

    Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from Germany shipyards.

  • RSS Formidable (Imago/China Foto Press)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Singapore's stealth ships

    Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

  • US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (AP)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    The long arm of the US Navy

    The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan.

    Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)


US no show

The United States sent a low-level delegation to Qingdao but did not send any ships to take part in the parade.

The US Navy regularly sends its warships through the South China Sea to challenge what it sees as excessive Chinese claims in the area.

China opposes these so-called freedom of navigation exercises near its bases in the Paracels and Spratlys island chains, and Chinese vessels often shadow their US counterparts when they stray near to Chinese-claimed territory.

amp/sms (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Can China rival the US Navy in the Pacific?

Beijing has been making big steps recently toward solidifying a sphere of influence in the Asia-Pacific. Defending these interests will require a buildup of Chinese naval power that could heighten conflict with the US. (21.11.2018)  

First Chinese-built aircraft carrier takes to the waves for trials

China has begun testing its first domestically manufactured aircraft carrier at sea, state media said. The trials come as the country continues to seek to build a worldwide naval presence. (13.05.2018)  

South China Sea: China protests after US warship sails near island

Beijing has voiced "strong dissatisfaction" after a US Navy destroyer sailed past one of its man-made islands in the South China Sea. The US operation comes as President Trump seeks Beijing's help to rein in North Korea. (11.08.2017)  

US, Chinese aircraft in 'unsafe' encounter over South China Sea

China's Defense Ministry has told state media that the US should eliminate "the root causes of accidental incidents." A US defense official said aircraft came within 300 meters of each other over the strategic sea. (10.02.2017)  

South China Sea countries are building larger navies

Countries surrounding the South China Sea have been pumping more resources into their navies. China spends more than other regional nations combined, but smaller navies are still acquiring effective fleets. (27.07.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Protest auf den Philippinien South China Sea

Did China commit 'crimes against humanity' in the South China Sea? 25.03.2019

Former Philippine ministers say China's artificial islands in the South China Sea have destroyed the environment and decimated coastal communities. They have filed a formal complaint with an international tribunal.

MSC 2019 Ng Eng Hen, Verteidigungsminister von Singapur

Singapore defense minister: Cost of conflict in South China Sea 'too high' 18.02.2019

In an interview with DW, Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen downplayed concerns over a major confrontation emerging in the region and said that calling China a regional hegemon was a matter of "opinion."

Philipinen Protest gegen den Kaliwa Dam

Has Duterte 'surrendered' to Beijing on the South China Sea? 21.11.2018

President Xi Jinping has signed 29 bilateral deals with the Philippines on his landmark visit to Manila. But experts say his main agenda was to forge cooperation on the disputed South China Sea. Ana P. Santos reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  